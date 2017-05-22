Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.
1. Comey to testify: Former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify in open hearings within the next two weeks about his firing by President Donald Trump. Several lawmakers appearing on Sunday news shows said they intend to question Comey about allegations of collusion between Russians who meddled in the 2016 presidential election and any Trump campaign staff or associates.
2. Cosby trial: Jury selection begins Monday in the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby who is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University basketball team manager 13 years ago at his Philadelphia-area home. More than 50 women have come forward in the last two years to accuse Cosby of sexual assault. Cosby’s trial is scheduled to begin on June 5.
3. North Korean missiles: North Korean officials said Sunday that they are now ready to start mass-producing missiles that can reach Japan. After a successful test of a medium-range missile on Sunday, North Korean President Kim Jong Un said the launch was intended as an "answer" to President Donald Trump's policies.
4. Trump in Israel: President Trump has begun his visit to Israel, where he intends to meet with both Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. Trump has said that he hopes to broker a peace deal between Israel and Palestine during his term in office.
5. Texas bathroom bill: Lawmakers in Texas are set to vote on a bill similar to a transgender “bathroom bill” that was passed, then repealed, in North Carolina. The bill, which passed in the Senate but was struggling in the House, was attached as an amendment to another school bill and is set to be voted on this week. The bill would require students in public schools to use the bathroom associated with their gender at birth.
And one more
Rapper Drake won 13 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night at the ceremony in Las Vegas, breaking the previous record held by Adele. Celine Dion sang “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie “Titanic.” Cher, who turned 71 on Saturday, received the Icon Award.
In case you missed it
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pMDtibc13fc" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>
