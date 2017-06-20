Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.

What to know now:

1. Warmbier dies: Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old American college student who was in a coma when he was released from imprisonment in North Korea, died Monday. According to his family, Warmbier died Monday afternoon in Cincinnati surrounded by loved ones. North Korean officials said Warmbier fell into a coma after suffering from botulism then taking a sleeping pill. Doctors in Cincinnati say Warmbier never had botulism but suffered a "severe neurological injury" of unknown cause.

2. Georgia special election: One of the most anticipated House races in recent history is set for Tuesday in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Republican Karen Handel faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in an election that has turned into the most expensive in U.S. history. Pundits see the race as a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. Polls show the candidates are nearly even in support.

3. Is Spicer moving: White House press secretary Sean Spicer may be moving away from the daily press briefings and into a job off-camera. Sources inside the administration say Spicer is looking for a more senior communications role in the administration. Spicer has spoken to possible replacements for press secretary, those sources said.

4. No censoring trademarks: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that just because a trademark may be offensive to some groups, the government can’t block it from being registered. The ruling comes from a case involving an Asian-American musician who wanted to name his band “The Slants” in an attempt to take back a once derogatory term used against Asians. Simon Tam wanted to register the name with the trademark office and was denied because officials said the name is offensive.

5. Fisher had drugs in her system: Actress Carrie Fisher had several drugs in her system when she had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last year. Fisher, who was 60 when she went into cardiac arrest on the flight, had cocaine, heroin, methadone and what the full autopsy report calls “remote exposure” to MDMA. MDMA is another name for the drug ecstasy. “Sleep apnea and other undetermined factors" contributed to Fisher's death in December, a Los Angeles medical examiner determined.

And one more

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Louisiana coast as a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico approaches. The warning is for Cameron, Louisiana, to Intracoastal City. The system is not yet a tropical storm, but forecasters believe there is a chance it could strengthen before landfall which is predicted for late Wednesday. The system is expected to bring drenching rains to the northern Gulf Coast.

In case you missed it