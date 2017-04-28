Listen Live
National
'I thought it would be easier': What they are saying about President Trump's comment
'I thought it would be easier': What they are saying about President Trump's comment
By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President Donald Trump told reporters on the eve of his 100th day in office that the job of leader of the free world is harder than he imagined it would be.

Trump, speaking to reporters from Reuters and The Washington Post said he misses the things he could do before becoming president, like driving himself and having private time.

“I love my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life,” Trump said in an interview with Reuters. “I thought it would be easier. I thought it was more of a … I’m a details-oriented person. I think you’d say that, but I do miss my old life. I like to work so that’s not a problem but this is actually more work.”

People on social media sites immediately began to comment on the remarks. 

 

The president also talked about having 24-hour Secret Service protection, and the constraints that that type of protection puts on a person’s life.

"You're really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can't go anywhere," he said. 

"I like to drive," he said. "I can't drive anymore."

Click here to read the entire interview.

Here’s what other media outlets are saying

Trump on his job, privacy

New York Times

“As he closes in on completing his first 100 days in office, Donald J. Trump reflected on how his life has changed since he became president and the challenges he faces.

In an interview on Thursday with Reuters, the president offered these assessments:

On the difficulties of the job

“I loved my previous life,” Mr. Trump told Reuters. “I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.” 

An easier job

Politico

“President Donald Trump said Thursday he expected the presidency to be "easier" than his "previous life" as a real estate mogul.

…The president also expressed a willingness to attend next year's White House Correspondents' Dinner, after breaking with decades of precedent in February by publicly rejecting an invitation to attend this year's gala.

"I would come next year, absolutely," he said of the event.”

At 100 days, Trump talks about rigors of the job

NBC News

Donald Trump misses his former life as a business tycoon and struggles with the workload and lack of "privacy" that comes with being President of the United States, according to an interview coinciding with his first 100 days in office.

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going … this is more work than in my previous life," he told Reuters. "I thought it would be easier."

The interview came as the White House was sprinting to bolster its record of accomplishments ahead of the 100-day mark, announcing the outlines of a large tax reform plan, signing a slew of executive orders and working with congressional Republicans on health care and a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown.

On the heels of the ‘Simpsons’ parody

Salon

“In the same week that “The Simpsons” offered Americans a painfully incisive parody of everything that is wrong with Trumpmerica, President Donald Trump himself seems cognizant of just how much better things were before he assumed power.

At least, for himself.

“You’re really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can’t go anywhere,” Trump told a trio of Reuters reporters in an interview to mark the impending close of his first 100 days in office.

That isn’t the only observation that Trump had about how pre-presidential life differed from his day-to-day existence now. “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.” ”

Did he ever want the job?

GQ

“To celebrate (?) the end of the first hundred days of his presidency, Donald Trump sat down on Thursday for a wide-ranging interview with Reuters, because, as we all know, he really excels in this format. We learned that he is very mad about trade with South Korea and has no intention of getting on the horn with Taiwan again, but the interview's grimmest revelation is that whichever one of your coworkers had "a tad over three months" in your "When will Donald Trump start openly admitting that he never wanted this job?" office pool can go ahead and collect the cash. Read it and weep, and feel free to interpret that directive as literally as you like:

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump told Reuters in an interview. "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier." ”

 

 

 

