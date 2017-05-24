Listen Live
National
Thousands of dollars raised for heroic homeless men rushed to aid children during Manchester bombing
Close

Thousands of dollars raised for heroic homeless men rushed to aid children during Manchester bombing

Thousands of dollars raised for heroic homeless men rushed to aid children during Manchester bombing
Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Armed police officers patrol a police cordon near the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Britons will find armed troops at vital locations Wednesday after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22, as new details emerged about the bomber. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Thousands of dollars raised for heroic homeless men rushed to aid children during Manchester bombing

By: HotTopics.TV
Photo Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

MANCHESTER, England -  Two homeless men are being called a heroes after running to help victims when a bomb went off at the Manchester Arena in England as concert goers left an Ariana Grande concert.

According the Press Association, Chris Parker, 33, regularly begs for money in the area as concert goers leave the venue. The New York Times reported that Stephen Jones, 35, was in the area since he found a space to sleep. 

Parker said he was pushed off his feet when the bomb went off, but got up and ran to victims to help them.

"My gut instinct was to run back and try and help,” Parker said, according to the Press Association.

Parker recalled tending to a young girl who lost her legs, as well as a 60-year-old woman who was badly burned and had serious head and leg injuries.

“She passed away in my arms. She was in her 60s and said she had been with her family,” Parker said. “I haven’t stopped crying. The most shocking part of it is that it was a kids’ concert.”

In an interview with ITV, Jones said he did what anyone else would have done.

“Just because I’m homeless doesn’t mean I haven’t got a heart and am human still,” Jones said. “They needed the help. I’d like to think someone would come and help me if I needed the help. It’s just instinct to go and help.”

“If I didn’t help, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself for walking away and leaving kids like that. ”

GoFundMe page was set up for Parker to raise money for him. Since it was posted one day ago, the page has raised more than £40,000, which is more than $50,000.

CBS News reported that West Ham United Football Club co-chairman David Sullivan has offered to pay for six months of housing for Jones, plus pay for food and new clothes. Another person offered to get him a job with his company.

One man, Graeme Seddon, created a JustGiving fundraising page for Jones and has raised more than  £40,000, after setting a £300 goal.

﻿Kelcie Willis with the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this story.

