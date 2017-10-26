Thousands of top-secret documents set to be released in JFK's death

Thursday, thousands of top-secret documents are scheduled to be released, and those documents could reveal new details about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The final decision of whether to release the documents is in the hands of President Donald Trump, and there are agencies lobbying to keep those records sealed.

He indicated that he won’t block the release of the files via Twitter on Wednesday.

The long anticipated release of the #JFKFiles will take place tomorrow. So interesting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

More than 50 years after the assassination on November 22, 1963, there are still more than 3,000 documents from the investigation that remain classified and locked up inside the National Archives.

By law, all of the documents related to the investigation must be unsealed and made public by October 26. While thousands of pages of documents have already been released, it's unknown what is in the still-secret final batch.

"I want to see what the government came to learn and what they withheld," said Cyril Wecht.

Wecht is the former Allegheny County Coroner, and the first civilian allowed to examine the evidence from the assassination. But even he has never seen the still-secret documents.

Wecht has been an outspoken critic of the Warren Commission, which was tasked with investigating the assassination.

"I gave my minority report. My colleagues were as critical of the sloppy, incompetent, incomplete autopsy as I had been, but they somehow came to the conclusion that despite all of those inadequacies, that incredible ineptitude, that somehow those two military pathologists who had never done a single gunshot wound autopsy in their entire careers had gotten it right," said Wecht.

Philip Shenon was a New York Times reporter for two decades, and the author of a best-selling book on the Kennedy assassination.

"I have no idea what is in these final documents, but it's interesting that apparently there is something so secret or sensitive in them that at least two agencies feel that 50 years after the assassination, they're still sensitive, so secret, they can't be made public. And I have to wonder what's in there," said Shenon.

Why, 50 years later, would people within government still want to keep the files classified? Like with anything else relating to that day, there are lots of theories.

"I think it may show just much more bumbling there had been by the government before the assassination and how Kennedy's life should have been saved," said Shenon.

Many, like Wecht, say this is more than just a 20th century mystery to be debated by history buffs or conspiracy theorists.

"Obviously we have to find this out, don't we? Because to let it be in place and to let the people who are the individuals involved and their progeny, both biological and political, and governmental and the agencies that were involved to walk away free is, of course, to allow this kind of thing to happen again," said Wecht.

Three Lions/Getty Images American president John F. Kennedy (1917 - 1963) is struck by an assassin's bullet as he travels through Dallas in a motorcade, 22nd November 1963. In the car next to him is his wife Jacqueline (1929 - 1994) and in the front seat is Texas governor John Connally. (Photo by Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)