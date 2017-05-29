Listen Live
Tiger Woods arrested on drunken driving charges in Florida

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

 

Golfing great Tiger Woods was arrested Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida, for driving under the influence, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

 Woods, a Jupiter Island resident, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7 a.m. and released from custody around 11 a.m.

He was pulled over and taken into custody around 3 a.m.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Jax Beach Police: Missing teen found  
    Jax Beach Police: Missing teen found  
    UPDATE (05-29-17): Michaela Robinson has been found, according to police. Earlier reporting below. -- The Jacksonville Beach Police is asking for the public’s help as they continue to search for 14-year-old Michaela Robinson.  The teenager was last seen on Saturday night. She had returned home late for curfew, ate dinner, and then left again in an unknown direction on her bike.  Police says she has not returned home or have made any attempt to contact her mother.  Michaela is described to be 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Daniel Watts at (904) 270-1667 or 911.
  • Man dead, woman hurt in Normandy double shooting
    Man dead, woman hurt in Normandy double shooting
    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to solve a double shooting that's claimed the life of one of the victims.  35-year-old Hakeem Rashad Busch was identified by JSO this morning as the man whose body was found Sunday evening outside a home on the 1800 block of Newbolt Court.   The other victim - a woman - hasn't been identified and her condition isn't clear at this point, but we do know she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.   Neighbors tell our partner Action News Jax that they heard around 12 to 15 shots in the area and that a black Chevrolet Camaro sped off just before JSO arrived on scene.   It's not clear what relationship might exist between Busch and the other victim.   Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).
  • 65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    A retired nanny has lost her life savings after falling victim to an alleged scammer and she doesn’t expect to see any of her money again. Dorothy Edge was approached by a woman who claimed her visa was set to expire and that she needed money to return to South Africa. She also told Edge that she wanted to donate $100,000 from a large inheritance, but couldn’t take the money to South Africa, asking Edge to donate the money for her, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news But the unidentified woman wanted to make sure that Edge had money of her own so she wouldn’t take the woman’s. The the alleged fake pastor stepped in with bible in hand, saying that he would also donate,flashing cash to “reassure” the woman that he wasn’t taking her money, WPIX reported. Edge then went to her home to get $28,000 -- which was her life-savings -- and returned to the pair. The pastor and the woman said they wanted to bless the cash so she handed it to them. They handed back a bag; she thought contained her money, but in reality held shredded newspapers. Police are looking to identify the pair. Edge told WPIX that she’s angry at herself because she handed the money to the alleged scammers.
  • No apparent structural damage following fire under I-10/I-95 interchange 
    No apparent structural damage following fire under I-10/I-95 interchange 
    Thick, black smoke danced over the interchange in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday as a fire underneath the interstate burned.  Officers found the fire under the I-10/I-95 interchange and JFRD responded to the scene Saturday afternoon.  According to police, there were several homeless people nearby who appeared to be living underneath the interstate.  A fire official on scene said the cause of the fire could not be determined, but it did appear to be accidental.  The area underneath the interstate has a thick layer of shredded tires on the ground, which was a good fuel for the weekend fire.  The Florida Department of Transportation was notified but police said the fire did not appear to be significant enough for structural damage.  “We have not been notified of any structural damage. Our FDOT leadership plans to discuss the event this week with law enforcement to determine any further actions”, said DOT spokesman Ron Tittle.  He says the property in question is owned by FDOT.  
  • 8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
    8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
    Mississippi authorities have a suspect in custody in the overnight shooting deaths of eight people, including a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy. >> Read more trending news Alleged shooter Willie Cory Godbolt, of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, about 70 miles outside Jackson, has been arrested and charged in the killing spree, investigators said. The Clarion-Ledger reported that Godbolt’s murder spree started late Saturday night when a sheriff’s deputy responded to a homeowner who wanted Godbolt removed from their property.  He was arrested Sunday morning after a manhunt involving several police agencies. Police said the killings occurred at three separate homes in Lincoln County. It’s unclear whether the attacks were premeditated, and although police say they have identified a motive, they are not releasing it. Authorities have also not yet released the names of the victims. The Clarion-Ledger interviewed Godbolt, who says he committed the murders because he loved his wife and children and Bogue Chitto. “I ain’t fit to live, not after what I done,” he said after his arrest. The newspaper recorded video of the suspect talking as he sat with hands cuffed behind his back on a roadside surrounded by law enforcement officers. Godbolt said he was talking with his wife and members of her family when somebody called authorities. “I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home,” the suspect says on the video. “Somebody called the officer, people that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do. They intervene.” >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here “They cost him his life,” the suspect said, apparently referring to the slain deputy. “I’m sorry.” The suspect also said he did not intend for police to capture him alive. “My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets,” he said. “Suicide by cop was my intention.” Godbolt is jailed on at least eight murder charges as the investigation continues.  Shelby Lin Erdman contributed to this report. The Associated Press contributed to this report.  
