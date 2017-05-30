Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
H 92
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
Overcast
H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Thunderstorms. H 92° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 92° L 74°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest, police say
Close

Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest, police say

Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest, police say
Tiger Woods mug shot. (Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest, police say

By: Olivia Hitchcock, Palm Beach Post

JUPITER, Fla. -  Golf star Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel in his a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when Jupiter police spotted him stopped in the right lane of a road early Monday.

Police had to wake up Woods, 41, who was buckled in the driver’s seat, court records indicate. The car was running and the brake lights were on. The right blinker was flashing.

Police found Woods on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway, near Dakota Drive and Jupiter Middle School.

Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place, according to Palm Beach County court records

>> Read more trending news

Woods is scheduled for an arraignment hearing July 5 before Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo, according to court records.

He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7 a.m. Monday and left on his own recognizance at around 11 a.m., jail records show.

In a statement released Monday night, Woods blamed his arrest on “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.” He denied that alcohol was involved.

He added: “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.” He apologized “with all my heart” to “my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

Court records list six people as witnesses to the incident. Florida Department of Law Enforcement records indicate all are Jupiter police officers.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Tennessee mother heartbroken after finding 6-month-old son’s casket floating in water
    Tennessee mother heartbroken after finding 6-month-old son’s casket floating in water
    A Memphis family was left in complete disbelief when they visited the grave of their loved one, a 6-month-old who was buried May 20.  The family of Ashton Mackey wanted to spend Memorial Day remembering the child whose life was abruptly ended after becoming extremely ill. >> Read more trending news When they arrived at New Park Cemetery Monday, what the family found was something a parent never wants to see after laying their child to rest.  Ashton's mother, Alicia Mackey, said she found her son's casket floating in water, out of the ground.  “I get (to the cemetery) and (the casket is) floating on top of what he’s supposed to be buried in. I couldn't believe it,' she said.  Related: PHOTOS: Mom heartbroken after finding 6-month-old son's casket floating in water  Mackey said she has no idea how or why the casket ended up above ground. She tried to get answers from the cemetery, but a sign on the front door said they would be closed in observance of the holiday.  “I'm not going to be able to sleep. I already have nightmares. I don't sleep. This is sad. I need to see him back like he was, up under there,” Mackey said.   Nine days ago, the family said their goodbyes when they buried Ashton.  On Monday, the family ended up burying him again, taking dry dirt from a nearby field to cover the casket. “I do not want to see this happen to no one else. Not even my enemy,” Mackey said.  The cemetery also could not be reached as it was closed for Memorial Day. Shelby Country Health Department, which is in control of the cemeteries in the area, could not be reached because of the Memorial Day holiday.
  • Trump's communications director resigns, reports say
    Trump's communications director resigns, reports say
    President Donald Trump’s communications director, Mike Dubke, has resigned, multiple news outlets, including Axios and CNN, are reporting. >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
    Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
    Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega has died at age 83, multiple news outlets, including TVN and Telemetro, reported early Tuesday. >> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017 >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Great white makes stunning dive into boat injuring 73-year-old fisherman
    Great white makes stunning dive into boat injuring 73-year-old fisherman
    It could have been a scene out of the movie “Jaws.” In a stunning move, a nine-foot great white shark leaped out of the water and dove onto a fishing boat off the coast of New South Wales, injuring a 73-year-old fisherman. In 60 years of fishing, Terry Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he’s never seen anything like it. >> Read more trending news “I caught a blur of something coming over the boat … and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” Selwood told the ABC. “He came right over the top of the motor and then dropped onto the floor,” he said. “There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn’t get out quick enough,” Selwood added. >> Related: Teen recovering from terrifying shark attack in Gulf of Mexico The Marine Rescue Unit came to his aid, transporting him to shore where he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury. Selwood said conditions were clear at the time of the breach, with nothing unusual happening in the water around his boat. >> Related: 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore “For some unknown reason he just launched himself out of the water and must have come up four feet out of the water to clear my outboard motor and drop straight in the boat.” The shark was hauled off by researchers for a necropsy. As for Selwood, he told the ABC he’ll be out fishing again as soon as possible.  
  • Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    British authorities on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber believed to have blown himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. >> Read more trending news Greater Manchester police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed Abedi’s identity Tuesday but declined to comment further, citing the need for the coroner to confirm the identity. Authorities said Abedi detonated a suicide bomb near one of the entrances to the Manchester Arena on Monday, just after an Ariana Grande concert wrapped up. The attack killed 22 people and injured 59 others, officials said. Here’s what we know: Abedi was a British man of Libyan origin who was born in 1994, Politico Europe reported. His parents were emigrants who settled in England and later moved back to Libya, The Telegraph reported. He was the second youngest of four children. Police were warned about Abedi’s “extreme and violent views” several years before Monday’s deadly bombing, according to BBC News. A Muslim community worker, who was not identified, told the news station that two people who knew Abedi from college called police separately to warn authorities that “he was supporting terrorism.” The community worker told BBC News that the calls were made about five years ago after Abedi said, among other things, that “being a suicide bomber was OK.” Police declined to comment on the claim. Abedi’s “links with ISIS are proven,” France’s Interior Minister said Wednesday, according to Politico Europe. He traveled to Libya before Monday’s attack and had links with the Islamic State group, Politico Europe reported, citing French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb. “Today, we only know what British investigators have told us – someone of British nationality, of Libyan origin, who suddenly after a trip to Libya, then probably to Syria, becomes radicalized and decides to carry out this attack,” Collomb told BFMTV. Abedi lived at a home 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, according to The New York Times. A law enforcement official told the newspaper that Abedi's ID was found at the scene of the bombing. Police arrested two of Abedi's brothers and his father in the aftermath of the attack, according to multiple reports. Anti-terrorism officials in Libya told The Associated Press that Abedi’s father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested Wednesday for interrogation. One of Salman Abedi’s brothers, Hashim, was arrested Tuesday in Libya on suspicion of having links with the Islamic State group, according to BBC News. Another of Salman Abedi’s brothers, Ismail, was arrested Tuesday in Manchester.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.