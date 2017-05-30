Tiger Woods asleep at wheel in DUI arrest, police say

Golf star Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel in his a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when Jupiter police spotted him stopped in the right lane of a road early Monday.

Police had to wake up Woods, 41, who was buckled in the driver’s seat, court records indicate. The car was running and the brake lights were on. The right blinker was flashing.

Police found Woods on Military Trail south of Indian Creek Parkway, near Dakota Drive and Jupiter Middle School.

Woods was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place, according to Palm Beach County court records

Woods is scheduled for an arraignment hearing July 5 before Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo, according to court records.



He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 7 a.m. Monday and left on his own recognizance at around 11 a.m., jail records show.

In a statement released Monday night, Woods blamed his arrest on “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.” He denied that alcohol was involved.

He added: “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.” He apologized “with all my heart” to “my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

Court records list six people as witnesses to the incident. Florida Department of Law Enforcement records indicate all are Jupiter police officers.