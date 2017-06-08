Listen Live
National
10 tips for taking perfect summertime photographs
10 tips for taking perfect summertime photographs

10 tips for taking perfect summertime photographs
Photo Credit: Stephen Simpson/Getty Images

10 tips for taking perfect summertime photographs

By: Joshua Trudell, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Stephen Simpson/Getty Images

Looking to take the best photos to capture summer memories and to post to social media accounts?

Follow these 10 tips: 

1. Get up early or stay up late

Sunrise and sunset are the best time for photography, especially during summertime, when the “magic hours” can start well before dawn and extend late into the evening. Locations near water are ideal for these type of shoots, because the water will mirror the sky and give you a dynamic background.

2. Evening golden hour is best

Sunrises are special, but evening golden hours usually provider warmer light because it is scattered and diffused by the thicker atmosphere. That’s why the sun often looks bigger at sunset than at sunrise. With lengthening shadows in the foreground creating interesting shapes, a sunset can look stunning. For a sunrise or sunset, use as long a telephoto lens as you have to exaggerate the size of the sun.

3. Work in the blue hour, too

There’s night photography -- when the sky is black and the stars are out -- and then there’s twilight, or blue hour photography. It’s that crossover time between sunset and darkness when there is still color in the sky. It also happens before dawn. This is a great time to balance man-made illumination -- cityscapes, long-exposure car headlights -- and a colorful sky.

4. Work with shapes

Once the golden hours are over, the sun gets high in the sky quickly, creating harsh light and dark, dense shadows. This kind of light isn’t flattering for portraits or landscapes, but cityscapes can pop against a bright blue sky. Buildings, bridges and other man-made structures can create strong, visually interesting images on a clear summer’s day, so head to the city and experiment with unusual viewpoints and wide-angle lenses to create dynamic compositions.

5. Polarizers are your friends

This tip gets into a little bit of techy-talk, but it’s not scary. Polarizers are filters that screw onto the end of your lens. They’ll help your summer shots by deepening blues, reducing glare and lessening the effects of haze. Circular polarizers are a good filter for most beginning photographers to invest in first.

6. Shoot in the shade

While the light outside is harsh, the light left in the shade can be flattering for portraits and still life shots. Portraits benefit from being shot in the shade because you’ll avoid ugly shadows being cast under noses and in eye sockets. Holding something above your subject’s head will work too -- a diffusing screen if you have one, an umbrella if you don’t.

7. Flower power

Photographing flowers can be a fun exercise in capturing colors and shapes. For closer than your average close-ups, try a a macro lens to capture the delicate details. A zoom lens will also be ideal for shooting large drifts of flowers. The compressed perspective will make the flowers appear crowded together, while shooting at a wide aperture will allow you to isolate one single bloom from its surroundings.

8. Stalking silhouettes

With the bright sunbeams filling the sky, placing a solid object between you and a bright background can quickly make a great silhouette. The object could be anything -- Try playing with different shapes, but easily identifiable shapes are often best to start with. With a fiery sunrise or sunset, the summer sun sitting low in the sky or shimmering highlights on water in the background, you’ve got the makings of a good image.

9. Whether the weather

While blue skies and sunshine are to be expected, a summer thunderstorm can create a dynamic scene to capture. Dark skies, bolts of lightning, and the following rainbows and shafts of sunlight as the storm breaks up can make for wonderful photography. Be safe, grab your camera and head out.

10. Take advantage of the beach

Beaches seem like they might be stereotypical summer shooting ground, but on the right beach, the subjects are endless. Colorful beach huts against the blue sky, backlit deckchairs on the beach, kids playing in the water, boats and windsurfers for action -- a good beach will have it. Try getting a waterproof or water resistant camera if you’re going to be shooting near the waves.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Man kidnapped, beaten after job interview at adult store, police say
    Man kidnapped, beaten after job interview at adult store, police say
    A Minnesota man is recovering from injuries that he said he suffered when he was kidnapped, taken to a home and beaten by two men who were angry over a vehicle they suspected him of stealing. The 28-year-old Eyota resident had just left a job interview at a Rochester adult store called Pure Pleasure Monday afternoon when he accepted a ride home from two acquaintances, KAAL-TV in Rochester reported. Instead of taking him home, the men, identified by police as Jamie Buck and Brent Espenson, drove him to a mobile home. The victim told investigators that the men bound him with duct tape at the home before using a padlock in a sock to beat him, the news station reported.  KTTC in Rochester reported that the beating lasted more than 10 hours.  “They had a Master lock in a sock and wailed on him,” Rochester police Capt. Scott Behrns told the news station. “It continued throughout the night until he was dropped off at (a) store … about 3:15 or 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday).” The victim called police and was taken to a hospital for treatment, KAAL-TV said.  “The victim’s injuries were consistent with his statement about the assault,” Behrns said.  >> Read more trending news Buck, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault inflicting serious bodily harm, according to the jail log at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.   Espenson was still at large on Thursday.  Tuesday’s arrest was the second time that Buck had been taken into custody in less than two weeks. He was arrested May 26 and accused of leading police on a car chase.  KTTC reported that Buck stopped the car only when the vehicle’s tires began smoking. Pursuing deputies said they found 5.6 grams of meth in Buck’s possession.  He faces drug and reckless driving charges in that case, the news station reported.   
  • Comey testimony: What was that reference to 'meddlesome priest'?
    Comey testimony: What was that reference to 'meddlesome priest'?
    A reference to a quote from King Henry II found its way into James Comey’s testimony Thursday when Maine Sen. Angus King asked the former FBI director about President Donald Trump’s request to “let go” of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. 'Yes. It kind of rings in my ears as, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?'' Comey replied to a question from King about whether he interpreted the phrase “I hope” as a directive from Trump to stop the investigation. Comey was comparing himself to Thomas Becket, a priest who was killed by supporters of King Henry II. The oft-quoted statement came out of a spat that the king was having with Becket, the archbishop of Canterbury, over what rights the church held in England during his reign. The king was quoted as saying, 'Will no one rid of me of this meddlesome priest?” On that suggestion, his men assumed that he wanted Becket dead.Becket was assassinated soon afterward.
  • Comey testimony: Former FBI director admits to leaking memo
    Comey testimony: Former FBI director admits to leaking memo
    Dismissed FBI director James Comey admitted during congressional testimony Thursday that he orchestrated the leak last month of a memo that detailed private conversations he had with President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news The memo was cited May 16 in a New York Times article that revealed Comey felt Trump pressured him to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was forced to resign in February, 24 days into his appointment, after it was revealed that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. >> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation Comey said he decided to share his memo through another party after Trump wrote days after Comey’s abrupt dismissal that “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.” “I woke up in the middle of the night on (May 15), (because) it didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation -- there might be a tape,” Comey said. “My judgment was (that) I needed to get that out in the public square, so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. (I) didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. So I asked a close friend of mine to do it.” Comey said he leaked his memo to news organizations through an unnamed friend who works as a professor at Columbia University. Columbia law professor Daniel Richman confirmed to multiple news outlets that he acted as the intermediary. Comey said he decided to use a go-between because he was worried about the increased media scrutiny the memo was likely to bring. “The media was camping at the end of my driveway at that point,” he said. 'I was actually going out of town with my wife to hide, and I worried that it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach.” In the memo leaked to The Times, which was not shared in-full with the newspaper but instead summarized for reporters, Comey detailed a Feb. 14 meeting he had with Trump in the Oval Office. Flynn resigned Feb. 13. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump said, according to the memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” The memo provided the first hint that Trump might have attempted to influence an FBI investigation, leading critics to question whether the president obstructed justice. Trump has denied Comey’s account of the conversation.
  • JSO sergeant jumps into St. Johns River, pulls woman from water
    JSO sergeant jumps into St. Johns River, pulls woman from water
    It's an incredible story.   A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sergeant went above and beyond the call of duty, after someone reported seeing a body floating in the St. Johns River, just south of Main Street, Tuesday afternoon.   When police responded, the body was heading south and the current was picking up, so Sergeant Billy Irvin wasted no time and immediately jumped in the water to help.  The body turned out to be a woman, who was thankfully still alive. A group of three construction workers saw what was going on and assisted Sgt. Irvin in pulling the woman out of the water and onto a boat. Police haven’t released any information about why the woman was in the river or her current condition.
  • Theft of 10,000 pounds of chocolate helps bring down 33 Russian mobsters
    Theft of 10,000 pounds of chocolate helps bring down 33 Russian mobsters
    A sweet tooth helped bring down 33 Russian mobsters, according to New York authorities. The theft of 10,000 pounds of chocolate confections is one of numerous charges in the arrests of members of a Russian crime syndicate, according to the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office. >> Read more trending news “We have charged 33 members and associates of a Russian organized crime syndicate allegedly engaging in a panoply of crimes around the country,” acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement on Wednesday. Those crimes include, a “variety of racketeering, fraud, narcotics, firearms, and stolen property offenses,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said.  “The dizzying array of criminal schemes committed by this organized crime syndicate allegedly include a murder-for-hire conspiracy, a plot to rob victims by seducing and drugging them with chloroform, the theft of cargo shipments containing over 10,000 pounds of chocolate and a fraud on casino slot machines using electronic hacking devices,” Kim said. Members of the Shulaya Enterprise, as the crime syndicate is called, are also charged with selling untaxed cigarettes, scheming to bribe local law enforcement officials, and operating illegal poker businesses. The FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and New York authorities were involved in the operation that nabbed the mobsters.
