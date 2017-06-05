Top 10 worst mass shootings in US history 

The worst mass shootings in modern U.S. history have occurred in cities across the country, from Florida to California, east to Connecticut and south to Texas.
The worst shootings include:
- Orlando, Fla., June 12, 2016 - 50 people killed at the Pulse nightclub
- Blacksburg, VA, April 16, 2007 - 32 people killed at Virginia Tech
- Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2012 - 27 people killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School
- San Ysidro, Calif., July 18, 1984 – 21 people killed at a McDonald’s restaurant
- Killeen, Texas, Oct. 16, 1991 - 23 people killed at Luby’s Cafeteria
- Austin, Texas, Aug. 1, 1966 - 18 people killed at the University of Texas
- San Bernardino, Calif., Dec. 2, 2015 - 14 people killed at the Inland Regional Center
- Edmond, Okla., Aug. 20, 1986 - 14 people killed at a local post office
- Binghamtom, NY, April 3, 2009 - 13 people killed at the American Civic Association, an immigration center
- Littleton, CO, April 20, 1999 - 13 people killed at Columbine High School
