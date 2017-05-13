Topless cleaning woman caught stealing ‘naughty things’

A Maine woman who ran a topless cleaning service was arrested for shoplifting “naughty underthings,” police said.

The woman, who police did not identify, is accused of stealing undergarments and violating her bail conditions, according to police.

Even the Bangor Maine Police Department couldn’t help but poke fun at this bizarre incident.

“I jumped to the conclusion that the business plan did not really match the printed advertising materials,” police wrote on Facebook.

The post ended with the writer saying, “We cannot judge those who feel the need to have their rugs cleaned by a person that always shows up ready to BYOB (Bring Your Own Bleach),” finishing by joking, “We already have a janitor.”