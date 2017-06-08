Listen Live
National
Tourist praised for helping blind man following Cubs game
Close

By: Rare.us

CHICAGO -  Everyone appreciates a helping hand when they can use it, and one Indiana tourist in Chicago extending her kindness toward a stranger at a Cubs game.

Now going viral, a video of 26-year-old Casey Spelman helping hail a cab for a bling Cubs fan has become the highlight of her trip. She told WGN she was exploring Wrigley Field for the first time, but meeting the stranger has been the best part.

“I just said ‘Hi are you trying to get a cab?’ and he said ‘Yes’ and I said ‘Would you like some help?’ and he said ‘That’d be great,’” WGN quoted Spelman as saying.

The streets are always packed after a Cubs, game making it hard enough to find a cab, but Spelman noticed this man in particular seemed to be having more trouble. She quickly realized he was blind and rushed to his aid to help him get home.

As she took the man’s hand and hailed a cab for him, a bystander in the crowd snapped a few photographs. Ryan Hamilton, a witness to the act of kindness, spotted Spelman from a rooftop and later posted a picture on Facebook celebrating her.

“I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, this is really cool. I’ve never seen something like this,’” Hamilton said. “There’s so much negative stuff going on in the world and this was the opposite of that.”

Hamilton noted that while Spelman is now getting a lot of attention for what she did, that was not her motivation, making it all the more impressive to him. Spelman herself said it happened so fast that she did not even catch the name of the man, but would love to meet with him again some time.

“He said, ‘Give me a hug,’ and I gave him a big hug, and he said, ‘God bless you and have a great night’ and I said, ‘Thank you, you too,” Spelman said.

  • Florida lawmakers react to former FBI Director James Comey's testimony 
    With all sorts of reaction on Capitol Hill, following fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, we're hearing from Florida lawmakers.   Florida Senator Bill Nelson released the following statement:   'The special counsel got a lot of material from Comey. The ultimate goal is to get to the truth. The American people deserve nothing less.'   Meanwhile, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, hasn't released any official statement, as he took part in the questioning of Comey himself. Instead, he reacted on Twitter to reports that he defended President Trump during the hearing. Rubio says he didn't defend or attack anyone.   As for Jacksonville-area Congressman Al Lawson, he posted the following statement on his Facebook page:   'After former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony today, it's clearer than ever that an independent commission into the Trump-Russia connection is needed. We need to #FollowTheFacts.'   At this time, WOKV has not seen statements from Congressman Ted Yoho, Congressman Ron DeSantis, or Congressman John Rutherford.
  • “Holy Spirit” is central question in former Rep. Corrine Brown’s push for new trial
    Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was found guilty on 18 of 22 federal charges, but now, she’s pushing for a new trial. Brown’s attorney has filed a motion that says her Sixth Amendment right to a jury of her peers and to a unanimous verdict were violated with the removal of a juror during deliberations. An alternate juror was seated, and the verdicts were rendered about a day and a half later.  ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal case of former Congresswoman Corrine Brown WOKV was in the courtroom throughout the trial, including a hearing after a day and a half of jury deliberations where District Judge Timothy Corrigan told attorneys that a juror had contacted him about concerns with another juror. While much of the nature of that juror’s concerns were initially discussed in a closed session of court, WOKV has since obtained the transcript, which shows Juror 13 had said at the outset of deliberations that the “Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty on all charges.  Juror 13 was questioned by Corrigan and told the court he believed he was following instructions to consider the evidence presented at trial and the law as instructed. He further said his religious or moral believes were not interfering with his ability to decide the case as instructed. The juror who initially raised a concern to the court even said Juror 13’s statements weren’t getting in the way of the deliberations, according to the transcript.  Corrigan carefully worded his ruling in his decision to remove that Juror 13, saying sincerely held religious beliefs and prayers for guidance are not ground for dismissal, but Juror 13 making the statement that he did before the deliberations took hold show inconsistencies with the instructions. Corrigan also noted that Juror 13 said specifically that the “Holy Spirit” had directed him on the verdict.  Corrigan ruled that, while it seemed Juror 13 was “very earnest, very sincere” in his belief and attempt to follow the court’s instructions, his statement about the “Holy Spirit” directing his verdict was a “disqualifying statement”. That further led to the conclusion that there was “no substantial possibility” the juror could follow the court’s instructions and that he using an “external force” in his decision making.  In the motion for a new trial, Brown’s attorney James Smith argues that the record does not support the court’s conclusion that the “Holy Spirit” is an external force.  “There is a substantial possibility the holy spirit was actually the juror’s own mind or spirit telling him that one or more witnesses had not testified truthfully,” the motion says.  Smith focuses on the fact that Juror 13 believed he was deciding the case based on the evidence and the court’s instructions, and that he believed he was receiving “guidance” from “his father in heaven”. The motion argues that the court must find the juror’s dissent isn’t based on the evidence- beyond a reasonable doubt- and that wasn’t done here. Smith distinguishes Brown’s case from two cases which were cited in the decision to dismiss, because both of those cases involved eleven jurors testifying that the twelfth juror was refusing to follow the court’s instructions.  In his claim that Brown’s right to a unanimous verdict was violated, Smith argues the other jurors did not testify that Juror 13 wasn’t following the court’s instructions, and in fact one of the jurors had testified the statement wasn’t interfering in deliberations. According to Smith, Juror 13 showed his decision would be based on his thoughts and beliefs, and his determination of not guilty was based on his assessment of witness credibility.  Because of that, Smith argues the record doesn’t show beyond a reasonable doubt that Juror 13’s “not guilty” verdict was based on anything but the evidence, so Brown’s right to a unanimous verdict was violated.  Smith further argues Brown’s right to a jury of her peers was violated. In these arguments, Smith focuses on Corrigan’s statement that “there’s nothing wrong with praying for guidance”.  “If there is nothing wrong with praying for guidance from the holy spirit, then there can be nothing wrong with receiving guidance from the holy spirit,” Smith says in the motion.  He called on a Fourth Circuit case over the presence of a Bible in the deliberation room to further his argument, quoting portions of the ruling which speak to the interaction between religious beliefs and jury service.  “To ask that jurors become fundamentally different people when they enter the jury room is at odds with the idea that the jury be ‘drawn from a fair cross section of the community’,” the portion of the Robinson v. Polk case reads.  This builds to Smith’s argument that Juror 13’s reference to a “Holy Spirit” may not be an outside force, but may instead be evidence of his “appreciation of the seriousness of his duty” and “an aspect of their identity”.  “Indeed, for some, the holy spirit, whether one exists or not, may provide the strength to render whatever verdict the law and the evidence compel,” Smith argues in the motion.  He adds that dismissing a juror because of reliance on a “Holy Spirit” could risk excluding much of the population from jury service.  To close, Smith says determining the “Holy Spirit” is an external force is a “philosophical determination”.  “Accordingly, justice requires a new trial,” he says.  The motion was filed on the last day under an extension Smith received from the court. The US Attorney’s Office has yet to respond and it isn’t yet clear when the Judge will rule.  Brown was convicted on May 11th of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, five counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud, and seven counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud in connection to her soliciting money for a sham charity organization called “One Door For Education”. Prosecutors argued Brown, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and One Door President Carla Wiley raised money for the group, but used the funds for personal expenses and lavish events.  Brown was also convicted of engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts, corruptly endeavoring to obstruct the due administration of internal revenue law, and three counts of filing a false tax return- generally involving Brown not reporting income she received from One Door and overreporting her charitable contributions.  Simmons and Wiley pleaded guilty ahead of Brown’s trial, and both testified for the prosecution. Brown took the stand in her own defense, claiming she was taken advantage of by Simmons. Sentencing dates have not yet been set for any of the three, with all remaining out of prison as the court proceedings continue.
  • At least one dead, dozens injured in church bus crash in Georgia
    At least one person died and nearly two dozen others were injured in a crash involving a church bus and a car in south Fulton County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news Officers say the bus overturned and landed on a car. At least 21 people were treated on the scene and nine have been taken to the hospital. Two people are in critical condition. The road is shut down in both directions. The bus from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. was carrying a church youth group. At least 21 people were treated on the scene and nine have been taken to the hospital. A medical helicopter landed to airlift victims to hospitals but left without picking anyone up. The church posted on its Facebook page about the crash. 'PRAY! One of the buses with the student ministry mission had an accident on the way to the Atlanta airport. Several serious injuries. Please pray for those injured and parents as they travel to Atlanta,' the post said.
  • Dismissed juror was told by “the Holy Spirit” that former Rep. Corrine Brown was not guilty
    “The Holy Spirit” told him now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown was not guilty on all charges.  We’re getting new insight in to the reason one of the initial members of the jury in Brown’s federal fraud trial was removed from the case, a day and a half after deliberations started. WOKV previously reported that a juror expressed concerns about another juror’s comments about “higher beings”, and that ultimately led to the dismissal of the juror who made the comments. The discussion between the Judge and attorneys, as well as juror interviews which supported the excusal, were made during a hearing session that was closed to the public, though, so the exact details weren’t initially available.  Now, a transcript of that roughly 90 minute proceeding has been unsealed.  ﻿FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown The release of the transcript comes at the request of several media organizations, including Cox Media Group on behalf of WOKV. It was discussed during a Monday hearing that followed Brown’s convictions last week on 18 of the 22 federal charges she had faced. The Judge allowed her conditions of release to remain in effect, meaning Brown will not go to prison pending her sentencing hearing, unless she violates terms put in place by the court. The transcript The closed door session began with District Judge Timothy Corrigan reminding Juror 8- who was the one who notified the court of the concern- that she was not being asked to disclose her position in the ongoing deliberations or the opinions of the other jurors. Instead, he focused in specifically on her call to the courtroom deputy.  Juror 8 told Corrigan she wrote a letter explaining her concern, in case she didn’t get a phone call.    The letter was read by Corrigan and shared with the attorneys. It says Juror 8 was concerned because Juror 13 said “A Higher Being told me Corrine Brown was Not guilty on all charges”. The letter says Juror 13 then went on to say he “trusted the Holy Ghost”.  Upon further questioning from Corrigan, Juror 8 said the first comment was made right at the start of deliberations. The second part was made within a few hours. Juror 13 had not said anything similar since that time. Juror 8 said the comments were not interfering with the jury’s ability to deliberate, but she was concerned it would interfere with Juror 13’s ability to make a decision as the court instructed- based solely on the evidence and testimony presented at trial and the law they were instructed on as it relates to the case.  While Juror 8 believed other jurors shared the same concern she had, she told the court that she had come forward on her own, and that the others likely didn’t even know she had.  After Juror 8 was excused from the hearing room, Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva called the text of her letter “pretty startling”. He said potential jurors are asked during the selection process whether they can set aside religious and philosophical beliefs, and that it appeared Juror 13 may not be able to do that. He asked Corrigan to call in the foreperson to see if she had a similar view of what was taking place.  “Because if it’s affecting the deliberation overall, we all know what that result could be. And I don’t think anybody wants that. And so I think that has to be the inquiry: Is this viewpoint affecting the jury’s ability to reach a verdict, whatever that verdict might be? Because I think the worst scenario here is to stop at this point and sort of hope for the best. I think—I think with an issue like this that came up so early in the jury deliberations, we might all be headed for trying this case a second time. And I don’t think anybody wants that,” Duva said.  Defense Attorney James Smith III disagreed, though, saying the information available didn’t indicate that Juror 13 was not fulfilling his duties. In fact, he pointed out that Juror 8 told the court Juror 13 appeared to be participating in deliberations.  “I can understand why there might be a threshold concern with this as initially reported to the court, but I think, given the answers that we’ve received now from the juror, that it’s not affecting her deliberations. Absent any information to show that this juror is refusing to follow the court’s instructions, I don’t believe that anything additional needs to be done, frankly, at this point,” Smith said.  Corrigan agreed that he didn’t need to make further inquiry with other jurors, siding instead with speaking straight to the juror in question, Juror 13.  “It really is a fine line, because, obviously, people pray for guidance and so forth, and I—you know, that’s certainly to be respected. On the other hand, if this juror is, in effect, raising some religious view that would prevent him from ever determining that a defendant was guilty on charges or that Ms. Brown was guilty on charges, that is problematic,” Corrigan said.  Corrigan went on to question whether Smith would feel the same if the juror had indicated a higher being told him Brown was guilty, rather than innocent.  Corrigan decided to interview Juror 13, but used a different elevator to usher Juror 8 out and bring in Juror 13, so that the movement of those involved were not visible to the press.  The questioning of Juror 13 started broadly, seeing if the juror remembered the questioning on this line from the selection process. Juror 13 said he did remember, and that he was not having any religious or moral beliefs that were interfering with his ability to decide the case as instructed. He did confirm to Corrigan that he had expressed a religious sentiment to other jurors.  “I told them that in all of this, in listening to all the information, taking it all down, I listen for the truth, and I know the truth when the truth is spoken. So I expressed that to them, and how I came to that conclusion,” said Juror 13.  Juror 13 said he had prayed about the matter and had received information on what to do from “My Father in Heaven”. Despite that, Juror 13 maintained that he was basing his decision on the evidence presented at trial and the law as instructed.  When Juror 13 was excused so the court could further discuss the matter, Duva immediately expressed his concern about some “very damaging things” said by Juror 13.  “This is a juror who is guided by what he believes a deity told him to do, and is apparently implementing that, and not by the court’s instructions on the law. There is nowhere in the court’s instructions on the law where it says that it’s permissible to receive information from a god or higher power and implement that and impose that on the deliberative process,” Duva said.  Again, Smith disagreed, noting that the juror believed he was still following the court’s instructions.  “I think a fair reading here—what may have happened is that, as a person of deep faith, and perhaps like many people with deep faith, has prayed for clarity, the ability to be fair, the ability to be calm, but I did not hear this juror say, I came in with a view given to me by god, and I’m going to go with that, I’m going to follow God no matter what,” Smith said.  Smith said he had concerns this juror would be removed “simply because he is a man of faith”.  To distinguish between the comments relayed by Juror 8- which could amount to a “religious intrusion” in the deliberations- and Juror 13’s sincere religious beliefs- which could include praying for guidance- Corrigan called Juror 13 back in to directly ask him if he made the comments that had been reported to the court.  Juror 13 confirmed that, at the start of deliberations, he said “the Holy Spirit” told him Brown was not guilty on all charges.  Duva then moved to remove Juror 13 from the panel and seat the first alternate, noting specifically that making that comment at the start of deliberations shows that he wasn’t following the court’s order. Smith said because the juror maintained that he was considering evidence, there was no valid basis for removal.  Ultimately, Corrigan cited some case law which said a juror should be excused only when “no substantial possibility exists” that a decision is being based solely on evidence in his decision to remove Juror 13. He added that “sincerely held religious beliefs” and praying for guidance are not in themselves grounds to dismiss, but Juror 13’s statements and the timing of the statements show inconsistencies with the law as instructed.  “Because, by definition, it’s not that the person is praying for guidance so that the person can be enlightened, it’s that the higher being—or the Holy Spirit is directing or telling the person what disposition of the charges should be made,” Corrigan said.  Four alternates were seated for the trial and all of them sat through the proceedings without knowing they were alternates. They were then kept in the courthouse once deliberations began, although they were not in the deliberation room. Once Corrigan excused Juror 13, the conversation moved to whether to seat an alternate or proceed with 11 jurors.  Duva and Smith conferred, and agreed an alternate should be seated. Juror 5 was the first alternate in the selection process and was installed on the panel.  Corrigan did note that his ruling could potentially be an issue raised on appeal.  The newly reformed jury was instructed to start their deliberations over. About a day and a half later, they returned with unanimous verdicts convicting Brown on 18 of the 22 federal charges she faced, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, filing false tax returns, and more. She was found not guilty on two counts of mail fraud and two counts of wire fraud.  The charges all stem from Brown’s role in a sham charity called One Door For Education. She, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and One Door President Carla Wiley raised more than $800,000 in donations to the charity, but used the money for personal expenses instead, according to prosecutors.  Despite the convictions, Brown is maintaining her innocence. Shortly after the verdicts, Smith said he intends to file a motion for a new trial and take other measures. The defense has said Brown did not closely manage her finances and office, relying instead on Simmons, who betrayed her trust. They said any wrongdoing was a mistake, and not criminal.  Simmons and Wiley both pleaded guilty and testified in the trial.  Other juror contact During a Monday hearing, Smith told the court that he had been contacted by one of the jurors about an issue the juror believed would help his appeal. Corrigan told Smith to file a motion if he wanted to contact the juror, and Smith said he would. Duva indicated he would want any such interview to be conducted in the presence of a court report.  Corrigan further said another juror had reached out to a court officer to express concern about how some of Juror 13’s comments were being characterized in the media. The juror claimed statements that Juror 13 was voting not guilty because what he was told by the Holy Spirit was “not true in the partial vote we had taken prior to removal”. It’s unclear whether the “not true” was referring to how the comment was being characterized or how the voting was taking place, but Corrigan noted that jurors should not be contacting the court to talk about deliberations.  EDITOR’S NOTE: All of the direct quotes in this article are attributable to the court transcript, not to WOKV’s independent confirmation of what was said. 
  • $13 dollar flea market ring sells for almost $850,000 at auction  
    A 26-carat diamond ring just sold for almost $850,000 at a London auction Wednesday and, while that’s certainly no record for expensive jewels, this particular diamond in the rough was first bought at a flea market for just $13 in the 1980s. >> Read more trending news   The buyer, who asked Sotheby’s auction house to remain anonymous, thought the gem was a piece of costume jewelry. The auction house estimated the ring’s value last month at close to $450,000 and it sold for almost twice that. >> Related: Flea market bargain ring really the real thing: a $450,000 diamond treasure The ring was originally cut in a cushion shape by 19th century standards, according to Sotheby’s, without the brilliant cut of today’s diamonds. So it would have been easy to mistake it for a fake stone. The buyer has not been identified.
