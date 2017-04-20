Trial date set for widow of Pulse nightclub gunman

ORLANDO, Fla. - The widow of the Pulse nightclub massacre gunman appeared Thursday morning in federal court in downtown Orlando.
Noor Salman, 30, pleaded not guilty April 12 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karla Spaulding, 10 months after the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history. She was arrested Jan. 16 in Northern California.
A tentative trial date was set for June 5, but a judge postponed it to March 1, 2018.
Salman is charged with aiding her husband, Omar Mateen, in the planning and execution of the June 12 attack that left 49 dead and more than 53 injured. Mateen was killed by police during the attack.
Prosecutors said they have oral and written statements from Salman that implicate her involvement in the Pulse attack. Her attorneys plan to argue the 4th and 5th Amendments.
A California judge on March 1 ordered her released on $500,000 bail, but a Florida judge revoked her bail and ordered that she remain in jail pending her trial.
If convicted on all counts, Salman could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.
