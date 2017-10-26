Triplets, who are blind, promoted to Eagle Scouts

Triplets from Virginia have beaten the odds and have attained the highest rank in Boy Scouting.

Leo, Nick and Steven Cantos were honored for attaining Eagle Scout at a ceremony this week that was attended by their family, friends, Boy Scouts and the secretary of labor, WTTG reported.

The Cantos brothers are blind.

The Boy Scouts of America said that Leo, Nick and Steven all made the rank with no adjustments to the program. They also didn’t use any extensions or special considerations, WTTG reported.

The triplets did everything that other scouts do, from whitewater rafting, to ziplining, to archery, WRC reported.

They each had to do Eagle projects. Nick, for example, collected two truckloads and two carloads of supplies to help abused women.



They’re now using Aira smart glasses to help navigate their world. A customer support representative describes what the glasses see in real time.

They’ve been given a free subscription to the software that Aira uses.

