National
Trump fires Comey: The latest live updates 
Trump fires Comey: The latest live updates 

President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

Trump fires Comey: The latest live updates 

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here is the latest in the aftermath of the firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump.

Carolyn Kaster/AP
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo, then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Comey

Photo Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP
In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo, then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Latest News Headlines

  • Family’s pit bull put down after it mauls 6-month-old girl to death
    Family’s pit bull put down after it mauls 6-month-old girl to death
    A Las Vegas couple is in mourning after their longtime pet pit bull attacked and killed their infant daughter Monday.  The 6-month-old girl, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Kamiko Dao Tsuda-Saelee, was playing in a walker near the pit bull mix when the dog attacked, according to Las Vegas Now. The girl’s mother tried to stop the attack, but the dog had inflicted severe damage to the girl. The baby, who suffered blunt force trauma to the head, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.  KHON in Honolulu reported that the parents, who are originally from Hawaii, were stunned by the attack. The girl’s mother, Layla Tsuda, said the dog, Mana, had not bitten anyone in the nine years the family owned the pet.  Tsuda told the news station she left her daughter unattended just long enough to go to the restroom. When she returned, she found Mana biting the infant.  “I have no words to explain my pain,” Tsuda told KHON in a statement.  Las Vegas police said the mauling appeared to be a tragic accident and that charges were not likely to be filed against the parents, Las Vegas Now reported.  >> Read more trending stories A GoFundMe page was set up Tuesday to help the family with medical bills and funeral expenses. The page described Kamiko as “a happy and loving daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece and cousin.” “We just want to thank you in advance for any help and support,” the family wrote. “Aloha (goodbye) and mahalo (thank you).” KSNV News 3 in Las Vegas reported that Mana was put down Tuesday by Clark County officials. A county spokesman said that a dog that killed a person could not be put up for adoption.  Mark Gibson, a dog trainer and behaviorist, told the news station that dogs, which are pack animals, feel the urge to determine hierarchy when a dominant person or dog is not present. Family dogs are also sometimes jealous when a small child is introduced into the mix.  More often, dogs just want to play, Gibson said.  “So the dog may have had no malice whatsoever toward the baby,” Gibson told the station. “But it just got so rough with it, that it was having a fun time chomping and biting and the baby was killed because of it.”
  • Comey asked for more resources for Russia probe before termination: reports
    Comey asked for more resources for Russia probe before termination: reports
    Former FBI Director James Comey asked for additional money and resources for the bureau’s investigation into Russian interference in November’s presidential election days before he was fired, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Citing three officials with knowledge of the request, The New York Times reported that Comey asked for additional funding and personnel during a meeting last week with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein. >> Related: President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey Rosenstein wrote a three-page U.S. Department of Justice memo that was used to justify President Donald Trump’s firing of Comey on Tuesday. Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee were briefed on Comey’s request Monday, The Washington Post reported. >> Related: Trump fires Comey: Has an FBI director been fired before and what happens now? However, a DOJ Director of Public Affairs Sara Flores denied the claim Wednesday, Politico reported. Comey was appointed as director of the FBI in September 2013 by President Barack Obama.
  • Trump fires Comey: The latest live updates 
    Trump fires Comey: The latest live updates 
    Here is the latest in the aftermath of the firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump.
  • Comey fired: Take a look at newspaper front pages from across the country
    Comey fired: Take a look at newspaper front pages from across the country
    The news rocked Washington, that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. How did newspapers from across the nation deal with the news? Was it front page, above the fold or did local news take the lead?
  • Trump on Comey firing: “He was not doing a good job”
    Trump on Comey firing: “He was not doing a good job”
    President Donald Trump defended his decision to fire the FBI Director on Tuesday, telling reporters at the White House that James Comey was ‘not doing a good job,’ as on Capitol Hill, most GOP lawmakers backed the President’s decision, while Democrats once more demanded a special prosecutor to probe any ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump Campaign. Asked why he had fired Comey, the President said – in his first public remarks about the surprise decision – that it boiled down to a basic evaluation. “He wasn’t doing a good job. Very simply. He was not doing a good job,” Mr. Trump said, during a meeting with former Nixon Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office. Q: Mr. President, why did you fire Director Comey? Trump: 'He wasn't doing a good job. Very simply. He was not doing a good job.” — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 10, 2017 Earlier on Capitol Hill, Vice President Mike Pence made clear his strong support for Mr. Trump’s decision to fire the FBI chief. “The President made the right decision at the right time,” Pence told reporters, as he emphasized a main argument from the White House in recent days. Pence: Trump based his choice 'solely and exclusively on his commitment to the best interest of the American people' https://t.co/kGHo73OhRa — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 10, 2017 “There is no evidence of collusion between our campaign and any Russian officials,” the Vice President added, even though a formal investigation into that question remains underway. In Congress, most Republicans stuck with the President. “President Trump acted decisively and within his authority, and I stand behind him,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA). “It was the right thing to do,” said Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), who said Comey has “changed his position so many different times, on everything.” “His politicization of the Clinton email scandal made it hard for him to run the FBI,” said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) of Comey. But there were other Republicans who felt the timing and the appearance of the Comey decision – with an ongoing FBI investigation that seems to be touching the White House – did not make for a good appearance. Sen Marco Rubio R-FL on Comey firing: 'I do have questions about why he was dismissed at this time' — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 10, 2017 “A little surprised in the timing,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who told me he was “trying to find out why this was the moment” that Comey needed to be fired. “I believe the White House should provide a fuller explanation regarding the President’s rationale,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). BREAKING: AP sources say in days before Comey firing, FBI chief told lawmakers he asked Justice Dept for more resources for Russia probe — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 10, 2017 As for Democrats, they hammered on their call for a special counsel investigation, and raised direct questions about whether the President had something to hide. “What is happening now is the beginning of the appearance of a cover up,” said Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), as Democrats made clear they don’t believe Comey was booted because of how he handled the Hillary Clinton email scandal. Sen Ben Cardin D-MD on Trump: 'He wanted to fire Comey, because Comey is investigating, causing problems for him' — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 10, 2017 “I don’t think anyone out there is going to believe that Donald Trump rose to the defense of Hillary Clinton in firing Director Comey,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). But without some support from Republicans to force votes on a special counsel probe and more, Democrats could only voice their frustration and concern over what will happen to the probe of possible Trump-Russia ties. “This is an obstruction of justice by the Trump administration masquerading as a personnel decision,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA). Meanwhile at the White House, the President met today with top Russian officials, including the foreign minister, and the Russian Ambassador to the U.S., whose phone calls caused trouble for ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Ambassador Kislyak and President Trump / Посол С.Кисляк и Президент Д.Трамп pic.twitter.com/Ckkx2YL9KX — Russia in USA (@RusEmbUSA) May 10, 2017 One note about the pictures from the Oval Office of these meetings – no reporters of photographers who cover the White House were allowed in, as the only pictures came from Russia – that’s why this tweet came from the Russian embassy.
