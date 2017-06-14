Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
H 87
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
81°
Isolated Thunderstorms
H 87° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 87° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 87° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 89° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Trump offers sympathy after shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, four others at GOP baseball practice  
Close

Trump offers sympathy after shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, four others at GOP baseball practice  

Trump offers sympathy after shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, four others at GOP baseball practice  
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump is pictured here leaving the White House on June 7. The president called for ‘unity’ after the shooting of a top House member and others at a baseball practice Wed. morning in Alexandria, Virginia. 

Trump offers sympathy after shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, four others at GOP baseball practice  

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

 

President Donald Trump offered sympathy to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, (R-Lousiana), and four others who were shot and wounded at a GOP baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia as he confirmed the gunman was shot and later died.

>> Read more trending news

Trump called for unity, saying we are strongest when “we work together for the common good.”

Trumped thanked emergency crews who responded to the scene, including two police officers who were wounded in the incident.

“Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capital police officers who took down the gunman, despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault,” Trump said.

“Melania and I are grateful for the heroism and and praying for the swift recovery of all victims,” the president said in a televised statement in response to the shooting.

Calling Scalise a “friend” and a “fighters,” Trump said Scalise “will recover from this assault.”

Scalise is hospitalized in stable condition after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the hip, according to a Congressional aide.

Close

Trump offers sympathy after shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, four others at GOP baseball practice  

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?
    Which members of Congress were at the baseball park shooting? Who was injured?
    Five people, including the House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured early Wednesday in a shooting during a practice by Republican Congress members for a charity baseball game. Below is a list of the Republican members of the Congressional baseball team. The members whose names are bolded were at the practice. Their injuries, if known, are listed. Here is a statement released by Scalise’s office:
  • Trump offers sympathy after shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, four others at GOP baseball practice  
    Trump offers sympathy after shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, four others at GOP baseball practice  
      President Donald Trump offered sympathy to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, (R-Lousiana), and four others who were shot and wounded at a GOP baseball practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia as he confirmed the gunman was shot and later died. >> Read more trending news Trump called for unity, saying we are strongest when “we work together for the common good.” Trumped thanked emergency crews who responded to the scene, including two police officers who were wounded in the incident. “Many lives would have been lost if not for the heroic actions of the two Capital police officers who took down the gunman, despite sustaining gunshot wounds during a very, very brutal assault,” Trump said. “Melania and I are grateful for the heroism and and praying for the swift recovery of all victims,” the president said in a televised statement in response to the shooting. Calling Scalise a “friend” and a “fighters,” Trump said Scalise “will recover from this assault.” Scalise is hospitalized in stable condition after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the hip, according to a Congressional aide.
  • Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday morning’s GOP baseball practice shooting as James. T. Hodgkinson. Hodgkinson, 66, is from Illinois, according to authorities. He owned a home inspection business, according to The Washington Post. >> Read more trending news  CNN reported that Hodgkinson was in critical condition and had not been interviewed by authorities. President Trump said in a televised statement that the shooter “has now died.” Multiple people were injured Wednesday morning when a person opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing in Alexandria, Virginia, for a charity baseball game. Several people were shot during the attack, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Zack Barth, a legislative corespondent for Republican Rep. Roger Williams. This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
  • Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now
    Deadly fire engulfs London high-rise: What we know now
    Firefighters are battling a massive, deadly fire in an apartment high-rise in London. >> PHOTOS: Fire engulfs London high-rise >> Read more trending news  >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was injured in the GOP baseball shooting?
    Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was injured in the GOP baseball shooting?
    Rep. Steve Scalise, the Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot this morning as he practiced for a charity baseball game. Scalise is one of several Congressmen and staffers who were attacked as they practiced at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field. Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama),  says he believes at least five people were shot. Here’s what you may not know about Scalise: Scalise, 51, represents the 1st District of Louisiana. During the 113th Congress, he served as chairman for the Republican Study Committee, the conservative House caucus.  He is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. Scalise is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1989 with a minor in political science.  Scalise is a former systems engineer.  He was a member of the Louisiana House and the Louisiana Senate from 1996 to 2008.  Scalise is married to the former Jennifer Letulle. He is the proud father of two children, Madison and Harrison. He and his family reside in Jefferson, Louisiana. Scalise is an advocated  for gun ownership. He introduced the Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act. The act eases federal restrictions on interstate gun purchases. He co-sponsored a bill that would have repealed the DC gun ban. He has an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.