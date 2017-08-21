President Donald Trump will speak to the nation on Monday night to lay out his plan of action for fighting the war in Afghanistan.

According to several sources, Trump has made the decision to commit more troops to the nearly 16-year war, America’s longest-running conflict. The U.S. went to war in Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Trump is expected to send additional troops with the mission of training Afghan special operations soldiers. Sources say he will lay out new expectations for the actions of the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Important day spent at Camp David with our very talented Generals and military leaders. Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Here’s what to expect Monday.

What time: The White House says the president will speak to the nation at 9 p.m. ET

What channel: The major networks will be carrying the address, as will cable news channels such as CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News and MSNBC.

Livestream: The White House will livestream the speech here.

From where: Trump has returned to Washington from his working vacation in New Jersey, but will speak from Fort Myer, a U.S. Army post in Arlington, Virginia.

What he will say: He is expected to announce the deployment of 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan. According to NPR, he will announce that he is tightening expectations on its government and the government of Pakistan.

According to unnamed White House sources, the move is aimed to show the commitment of the United States to stay in the country until the mission is completed.

Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster are all in favor of a plan that adds troops who will train Afghan special forces, according to Bloomberg News.



