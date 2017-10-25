A Halloween party at an elementary school in Gloucester, Massachusetts, featured a controversial decoration – a tombstone with the president's name on it.

>> Watch the news report here



Apparently, one of the parents brought the tombstone labeled "Don Trump" to West Parish Elementary School's recent "Halloween Happenings" party.

"It's not a place to put out a political agenda of any kind. And it upsets me that somebody would think it was appropriate to expose young children to it," said Amanda Orlando Kesterson, chair of the Gloucester Republican Committee.

Close Trump tombstone at elementary school's Halloween party stirs controversy

It's no surprise Kesterson is defending a Republican president, but she also maintains she would do the same for any president, regardless of politics.

>> Read more trending news

"I had very many difficulties with many of the things President Obama did ... but the office of the president deserves respect," Kesterson said.

She says the tombstone wasn't removed even after she complained to the principal about it.

Elementary school Halloween party features tombstone with President Trump's name https://t.co/VJ11dAssse — Boston 25 News (@boston25) October 23, 2017

"While, according to the parent, this was designated to be humorous, a number of attendees rightfully felt that it showed disrespect," Telena S. Imel, the principal of West Parish Elementary, said in a statement. "In planning future events, it will be made clear to organizers that school is not the place to engage in or display political agendas or opinions."

Close Trump tombstone at elementary school's Halloween party stirs controversy