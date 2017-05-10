Trump tweets after firing Comey, says even Dems 'will be thanking me'

President Donald Trump is taking to Twitter to speak out about his controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey.

"The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!" he tweeted early Wednesday. "James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!"

Late Tuesday, Trump also took a swipe at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

"Cryin' Chuck Schumer stated recently, 'I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.' Then acts so indignant. #draintheswamp," Trump wrote.

The White House announced the decision to fire Comey on Tuesday, sparking criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, including Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake.