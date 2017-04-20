Two police officers shot, 1 grazed in downtown Seattle robbery

Two Seattle police officers were shot during an armed robbery in downtown Seattle. A third officer was grazed by a bullet and a fourth officer was hit in the head.

There were two suspects involved, a man and a woman. The man is dead. There was initially believed to be a third suspect, but detectives determined that person was not involved.

The shooting happened in downtown Seattle at about 1:32 p.m. Thursday.

One female officer, 42, was shot in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by her bulletproof vest. She is in stable condition.

A second officer, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the chin and ribcage and is in serious but stable condition.

Both are at an area hospital.

A third officer was grazed in the hand. A fourth officer was struck in the head with a bottle.

Police said the incident began with a robbery call at the 7-Eleven where two suspects fled. Officers caught up with them about a block away, and one officer began fighting with a man the ground.

While the officer was fighting, a female suspect came up and hit the officer on the head with a bottle. The suspects then fled and there was an exchange of gunfire with officers. Two of the officers who fired were shot.

The male suspect fled into a building at Madison and Western and barricaded himself inside. Police used flash bangs and sent a robot inside to determine where the man was and if he was alive.

Police later said the man was found dead inside the building. Seattle police could not say if he was shot or how he died.

The female suspect was also detained.

This is the first time a Seattle police officer has been shot since 2009.

