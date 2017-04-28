Listen Live
National
Uber driver charged with rape of passenger
Close

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A sticker with the Uber logo is displayed in the window of a car.

By: Boston25News.com
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

NEWTON, Mass. -  A 34-year-old Uber driver has been charged with three counts of rape after allegedly assaulting a woman in his vehicle.

The Middlesex District Attorney in Massachusetts says Luis Baez was driving under the name Pedro Valentin in September when he picked up the woman in Boston, drove her to a location other than where she requested, and sexually assaulted her.

Baez allegedly then dropped the woman off at Boston College where she reported the assault to campus police.

Police were able to identify Baez from information stored in the victim’s Uber app.

Baez has been released on $2,500 bail and has been ordered to stay away from Boston College. He is due back in court in June.

“What’s been described is a horrible crime and we will continue to fully support law enforcement. Uber blocked this individual's account as soon as we learned about this alleged incident," an Uber spokesperson told Boston 25 News in a statement.

