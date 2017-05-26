Uber driver mistakes sinkhole for puddle, car plunges into muck

“It was the most horrifying thing I’ve ever seen.” Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Third Class Andrew Miller happened to be on leave in New York with Airman David Barba, when they saw the chaos around a man driving in to pedestrians in Times Square. “At first, it was more shock. And quickly, turned in to the need to respond immediately,” Barba says. The two Sailors are attached to the Naval Station Mayport-based USS Iwo Jima, with Barba having been in the Navy about nine months, and Miller about four years. Barba says he relied on his Navy training in his response that day, while Miller also drew on his years as an EMT. “I wasn’t thinking about myself. I just wanted to help others, and I wanted to assist in any way I could,” Miller says. After witnessing the car crashing through crowds of people, the Sailors ran toward the scene. Barba says the first person he came across was 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman, who died in the attack. They also tended to and comforted some of the 22 injured- including Elsman’s sister- until first responders arrived. Elsman’s father reached out to the Sailors after learning what happened, thanking them for their “kindness”. “It honestly meant a lot to me,” Barba says. For anyone who finds themselves in this kind of situation, both Barba and Miller say the important thing is to stay calm. “Be strong, and take care of those around you,” Miller says. He added that his heart goes out to everyone who was affected by this tragedy, and that he will never forget what happened. The man who’s been charged in connection to the attack was himself a Sailor who previously served in Jacksonville.