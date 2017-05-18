Update: Mississippi boy shot dead after being taken during car theft

Update (4:45 p.m. ET):

Two teenagers, Dwan Diondro Wakefiled and DeAllen Washington have been named as persons of interest in the boy’s death. They are both in custody.

The child was shot to death, police say.

"This is the worst day of my career -- of my 17-year career," said Jackson police Cmdr. Tyree Jones. "Anytime you have that kind of hurt or harm to a child, a defenseless, harmless child, it's bad."

Update (11:50 a.m. ET):

Kingston Frazier was found dead in Madison County, Mississippi, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.

The Clarion-Ledger is reporting that the boy and the stolen car were found in Gluckstadt, Mississippi.

The original story:



Mississippi authorities are searching for a child taken when a car he was left in was stolen from a grocery store parking lot early Thursday.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, an Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Kingston Frazier who was left in a running car around 1 a.m. when his mother, Ebony Archie, went into a Kroger’s grocery store in Jackson.

ACTIVE #AMBERAlert The child is 6 years old & was taken when vehicle he was in was stolen. Gray Toyota Camry w/ Mississippi plates HYX783 pic.twitter.com/aaSt6GDmOJ — NCMEC (@MissingKids) May 18, 2017

A two-door Honda pulled up to the car and the passenger got out then got into Archie’s car with the child inside, surveillance video showed. Both cars then drove off.

The Amber Alert said the boy was last seen wearing a white tank top with khaki shorts and black and gold shoes. The license plate on the stolen Toyota Camry is HYX 783. It has damage to the rear quarter panel .

“When a child is taken, we pull all resources available to us. This is the type call that hits home with every officer involved," Major Pete Luke told the Ledger.

If you have any information about the abduction, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

For the complete story, see the Clarion-Ledger.