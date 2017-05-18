Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
H 86
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
82°
Scattered Clouds
H 86° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Update: Mississippi boy shot dead after being taken during car theft
Close

Update: Mississippi boy shot dead after being taken during car theft

Update: Mississippi boy shot dead after being taken during car theft
An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer who was taken from a Jackson , Mississippi, parking lot on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Jackson Mississippi Police Department)

Update: Mississippi boy shot dead after being taken during car theft

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update (4:45 p.m. ET):

Two teenagers, Dwan Diondro Wakefiled and DeAllen Washington have been named as persons of interest  in the boy’s death. They are both  in custody.

The child was shot to death, police say.

"This is the worst day of my career -- of my 17-year career," said Jackson police Cmdr. Tyree Jones. "Anytime you have that kind of hurt or harm to a child, a defenseless, harmless child, it's bad."

Update (11:50 a.m. ET):

Kingston Frazier was found dead in Madison County, Mississippi, authorities confirmed Thursday morning. 

The Clarion-Ledger is reporting that the boy and the stolen car were found in Gluckstadt, Mississippi.

The original story:

Mississippi authorities are searching for a child taken when a car he was left in was stolen from a grocery store parking lot early Thursday.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, an Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Kingston Frazier who was left in a running car around 1 a.m. when his mother, Ebony Archie, went into a Kroger’s grocery store in Jackson. 

A two-door Honda pulled up to the car and the passenger got out then got into Archie’s car with the child inside, surveillance video showed. Both cars then drove off.

The Amber Alert said the boy was last seen wearing a white tank top with khaki shorts and black and gold shoes. The license plate on the stolen Toyota Camry is HYX 783. It has damage to the rear quarter panel . 

“When a child is taken, we pull all resources available to us. This is the type call that hits home with every officer involved," Major Pete Luke told the Ledger.

If you have any information about the abduction, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

For the complete story, see the Clarion-Ledger.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Former Jacksonville Navy sailor arrested in fatal Times Square crash
    Former Jacksonville Navy sailor arrested in fatal Times Square crash
    A former sailor who was based in Jacksonville for several years was arrested after police said he drove into a crowd of people in Times Square in New York City, killing one person.An 18-year-old woman was killed and 22 people were hurt after Richard Rojas crashed his car in Times Square on Thursday, police said. Photo from @NYDailyNews of take down of former sailor arrested in #TimesSquare attack. His criminal past & ties to Mayport ON CBS47 AT 5 pic.twitter.com/aGMBQ80R3b— Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 18, 2017 Latest updates: Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square  Rojas, 26, was driving a 2009 Honda Accord when he drove onto the sidewalk at West 42nd Street and 7th Avenue, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said.Rojas is from the Bronx and has a history of arrests on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, O'Neill said.Rojas was stationed at Naval Station Mayport in September 2012 when he was arrested for allegedly beating a cab driver over a $44 fare.The report said he yelled, 'My life is over,' when officers pulled him over. TImes Square suspect. fmr. NS Mayport sailer Richard Rojas #Jax arrest. Claimed he beat cab driver 'He disrespected me.' @ActionNewsJax— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) May 18, 2017 Rojas told the officers he beat the cab driver because the driver said he owed him $162 and disrespected him.The cab driver told officers that Rojas refused to pay his $44 cab fare. Man appeared to be intoxicated during fatal Times Square crash The arrest report said Rojas made threats to kill all police and military police he might see after he was released from jail.Rojas enlisted in the Navy in September 2011. He served at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport from August 2012 to May 2014. He was based in Charleston for two months during that time. Mug from Richard Rojas 2012 #jax arrest on base NS Mayport. Retired sailor accused of fatal #TImesSquare crash that killed 1, injured 22. pic.twitter.com/30oaH2gpyR— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) May 18, 2017 Fmr NS Mayport Sailer accused of running down pedestrians in Times Square. Arrested 2012 #Jax 2012 battery, resisting officer @ActionNewsJax— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) May 18, 2017 Driver in fatal Times Square crash, fmr NS Mayport sailer. Richard Rojas had battery charges dropped in #jax 2013. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7jYamK5ZK2— Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) May 18, 2017
  • Trump slams Comey, once more dismisses Russia probe as “witch hunt”
    Trump slams Comey, once more dismisses Russia probe as “witch hunt”
    In his first substantive comments about the appointment of a special counsel to probe Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, President Donald Trump denied that his campaign had been involved in any collusion with Moscow, as he declared that the probe “divides the country.” “I think it’s totally ridiculous, everybody thinks so,” the President said about the investigation into Russian meddling, and whether it had ties to any Trump associates. “There was no collusion – everybody, even my enemies have said there was no collusion,” Mr. Trump added. As for the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel in the Russia probe, the President said, “I respect the move, but the entire thing has been a witch hunt.” Trump: 'The entire thing' has been a witch hunt; “there is no collusion” between his campaign and Russia https://t.co/9rdmtsBh2T — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 18, 2017 “I think it divides the country; I think we have a very divided country because of that and many other things,” the President added. At a joint White House news conference with the President of Colombia, the President also had especially tough words for former Director James Comey, whom he fired just over a week ago, saying Comey was not the right person to lead the FBI. “Director Comey was very unpopular – with most people,” Mr. Trump said flatly, an assertion that has been contradicted by some within the bureau. Trump: 'Director Comey was very unpopular with most people.' That is not true if you ask people in the Hoover Building and the field offices — Eric Tucker (@etuckerAP) May 18, 2017 Mr. Trump said Comey’s most recent testimony before Congress on May 3 was a “poor, poor performance,” which he said directly led to the Deputy Attorney General writing a letter that raised questions about Comey’s job performance. Pressed for the first time by White House reporters on why he fired Comey, the President rejected reports that he had leaned on the FBI Director during a White House meeting to drop a probe of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. “No,” the President said emphatically when asked about Comey and Flynn. Did Trump ask Comey to end his investigation? 'No,' he tells reporter, 'next question” https://t.co/ujMycQdLMt https://t.co/xZlS2z9xfd — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 18, 2017 “Next question,” Mr. Trump said. The President repeatedly said it was time to move on from the Russia probe, and get back to the business of the nation. BREAKING: Trump, asked if he urged FBI Director James Comey to drop Russia investigation, says, 'No, no' — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 18, 2017 “We have to get back to running this country, really, really well,” as he said that “tremendous progress” had been made in his first four months in office. The news conference marked the first substantive public comments by the President in the last two weeks, since he celebrated the May 4 approval in the House of a GOP health care bill. Since then, the President had said almost nothing in public about his legislative agenda, focused instead on firing the FBI Director, and dealing with a growing investigation into the Russia matter. “We look forward to getting this whole situation behind us,” the President said.
  • Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square: Latest updates
    Car strikes pedestrians in Times Square: Latest updates
    At least one person died Thursday after being injured by a driver who plowed into pedestrians in New York City’s Times Square, the New York Fire Department confirmed. >> Read more trending news The incident, which was reported around 12 p.m., did not appear to be related to terrorism, authorities said.
  • Update: Mississippi boy shot dead after being taken during car theft
    Update: Mississippi boy shot dead after being taken during car theft
    Update (4:45 p.m. ET): Two teenagers, Dwan Diondro Wakefiled and DeAllen Washington have been named as persons of interest  in the boy’s death. They are both  in custody. The child was shot to death, police say. 'This is the worst day of my career -- of my 17-year career,' said Jackson police Cmdr. Tyree Jones. 'Anytime you have that kind of hurt or harm to a child, a defenseless, harmless child, it's bad.' Update (11:50 a.m. ET): Kingston Frazier was found dead in Madison County, Mississippi, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.  The Clarion-Ledger is reporting that the boy and the stolen car were found in Gluckstadt, Mississippi. The original story: Mississippi authorities are searching for a child taken when a car he was left in was stolen from a grocery store parking lot early Thursday. According to the Clarion-Ledger, an Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Kingston Frazier who was left in a running car around 1 a.m. when his mother, Ebony Archie, went into a Kroger’s grocery store in Jackson.  A two-door Honda pulled up to the car and the passenger got out then got into Archie’s car with the child inside, surveillance video showed. Both cars then drove off. The Amber Alert said the boy was last seen wearing a white tank top with khaki shorts and black and gold shoes. The license plate on the stolen Toyota Camry is HYX 783. It has damage to the rear quarter panel .  “When a child is taken, we pull all resources available to us. This is the type call that hits home with every officer involved,' Major Pete Luke told the Ledger. If you have any information about the abduction, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378. For the complete story, see the Clarion-Ledger.
  • Medical Examiner: Roger Ailes' death was accidental
    Medical Examiner: Roger Ailes' death was accidental
    Update 4:45 p.m.: The Palm Beach County, Florida, Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Roger Ailes an accident, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon. The release said the 77-year-old died this morning of complications from a subdural hematoma after he fell and hit his head in his Palm Beach home. It also said hemophilia contributed to his death, and that there was no evidence of foul play. The full medical examiner’s report won’t be available for three to four weeks, and no more information was available. ﻿Original story: More details are emerging about the death of former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, whose death was confirmed in a statement from family members this morning. The Palm Beach, Florida, resident was 77. >> Read more trending news Palm Beach police officials said this morning that Ailes didn’t die in Palm Beach, though Palm Beach Fire-Rescue crews were summoned to his home last week, according to a dispatch report. The report said a 77-year-old man — presumably Ailes — was reported to have fallen and hit his head at 1:49 p.m. May 10 in a bathroom at 6 Ocean Lane, the house that Ailes purchased in September for $36 million. The report said the caller told a dispatcher there was “serious bleeding” and that the man was not completely alert. >> Related: Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dead at 77  It was unclear from the report who dialed 911 or whether the man was taken to the hospital. A spokesman for several nearby hospitals was unable to say if Ailes died at one of the facilities. >> Read the latest on the Palm Beach Post Ailes’ body is expected to arrive at the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office later today, though a representative for the office said no more information about the case would be available until Friday.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.