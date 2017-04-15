Utah dad takes son in wheelchair for a spin at skate park

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Video of a Utah man pushing his son in a wheelchair for a freewheeling ride at a skate park has gone viral.

Phil Van Hise was pushing his 5-year-old son, Callen, in a wheelchair at the West Valley City Skate Park. His wife, Paula, posted the video on her Facebook page and it has gotten more than 40,000 views and more than 1,300 shares, KSTU reported.

“It's not to say, 'Hey, look what I can do as a dad,'" Van Hise told KSTU. "It's what he can do."

Callen was born premature and diagnosed with hypotonic cerebral palsy. He has trouble with balance and coordination and is going to speech therapy, KSTU reported.

“He can communicate well," Van Hise said. "He can read like crazy. He's at the top of his class in kindergarten.”

Van Hise said his son enjoyed going to the skate park, and he told KSTU that the boy’s reaction “is what’s worth it.”

“I don't care if I'm about ready to die or have exhaustion from that,” he said. “His joy is what matters.”

Paula Van Hise said she cried the first time the family visited the skate park. But she told KSTU that she was grateful that others made Callen feel at home at the facility. “Everyone here was so awesome about it,” she said. “It was really busy, and they would stop and let him through and cheer him on.”