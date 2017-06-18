Listen Live
Van crashes into London crowd causing numerous casualties, police say
Van crashes into London crowd causing numerous casualties, police say

Van crashes into London crowd causing numerous casualties, police say
A van careened into a crowd Saturday night in London. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Van crashes into London crowd causing numerous casualties, police say

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LONDON -  A van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians killing a number of them, Metropolitan Police said. 

The vehicle careened into people around 12:20 a.m. Monday near Finsbury Park. Officials did not say how many victims there are.

“There are a number of casualties being worked at the scene,” investigators said in a news release.

The incident happened after worshipers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after a prayer service.

Emergency response crews from the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were assisting victims at the scene.

“Our priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries and ensure those in the most need are treated first and taken to the hospital,” Kevin Bate, with London Ambulance Service, said in a news release.

One person has been arrested, investigators said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    A van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians killing a number of them, Metropolitan Police said.  The vehicle careened into people around 12:20 a.m. Monday near Finsbury Park. Officials did not say how many victims there are. >> Read more trending news “There are a number of casualties being worked at the scene,” investigators said in a news release. The incident happened after worshipers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after a prayer service. Emergency response crews from the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were assisting victims at the scene. “Our priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries and ensure those in the most need are treated first and taken to the hospital,” Kevin Bate, with London Ambulance Service, said in a news release. One person has been arrested, investigators said.  This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
