Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
83°
H 85°
L 63°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
83°
Few Clouds
H 85° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 85° L 63°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    64°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 85° L 63°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 90° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Veterans clean historic, forgotten black cemetery
Close

Veterans clean historic, forgotten black cemetery

Veterans clean historic, forgotten black cemetery
Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
The American flag. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Veterans clean historic, forgotten black cemetery

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

McKINNEY, Texas. -  A group of about half-dozen veterans spent the weekend cleaning headstones and removing debris overgrowing a forgotten historic black cemetery. 

About 50 veterans, including two “Buffalo Soldiers,” are buried in Ross Cemetery, which was founded during segregation in the 1800s, according to KTVT.

>> Read more trending news

"It makes you angry, but this is why we're here," historian Colin Kimball, who helped with cleanup efforts, told WFAA. "It's about honoring these men who did so much for their country.”

Baine Brooks, a McKinney City Council member, is pushing to build a fence around the grounds to protect it from further desecration. He has created a GoFundMe page to fund the project. 

The group cleaning headstones, Our Brothers’ Keepers, consists of members of Collin County veterans court and the American Legion. They said they will continue to help clean up the cemetery so others can appreciate it.

"These men would serve with the expectation they'd be afforded the same privileges as white folks at the time," Kimball said. "Unfortunately, that didn't happen and they were often forgotten."

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Suspect accused in gruesome killings of two doctors expected to be arraigned
    Suspect accused in gruesome killings of two doctors expected to be arraigned
    The man arrested in connection to the gruesome killings of two doctors inside their South Boston condo Friday night is expected to be arraigned on Monday. Sources told Boston 25 News that the engaged couple, Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field, were found with their throats slit inside their 11th floor penthouse on Dorchester Avenue near the Broadway T stop. DOCTORS KILLED IN SOUTH BOSTON PENTHOUSE: What We Know The Boston Globe reports that Field texted a friend with a plea for help, and that police found the well-regarded doctors with their hands bound and a message of retribution written on the wall of the condo. Police arrested the suspect, Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, at the scene of the crime after being injured during a shootout with officers responding to reports of a man with a gun inside the building. Teixeira started firing his weapon when officers got to the condo door, police said. >> Read more trending news Teixeira spent the weekend in the hospital, and it’s unclear if he will be arraigned from his hospital bed or if he will appear in court. Police said Teixeira and his victims knew one another, but the nature of their relationship is unclear. The District Attorney's Office said Teixeira spent time in jail for robbing the same bank two years apart. The first case involved a note being passed demanding money at a Summer Street bank on June 30, 2016. The second, and earlier incident that went unsolved for nearly two years, involved an identical crime at the same bank on Aug. 24, 2014.  The District Attorney's Office said he admitted to being involved in the robberies during his July 14, 2016 arrest interview with the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force after he was identified in the 2016 case. No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported during either robbery. He was arraigned on the 2016 case the same day as his arrest, the District Attorney's Office said, and one month later on the 2014 case. He didn't post bail in either case and pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2016. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail with nine months to serve and the balance suspended for a three-year probationary term. Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Mass. Eye and Ear. 'Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss,' said President & CEO of Mass. Eye and Ear John Fernandez. According to an online profile, Bolanos was a former fellow at Tufts Medical Center and a former resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She also spent time at the Universite libre de Cali Faculty of Medicine Medical School and was medically licensed in Massachusetts and Texas. Her fiancé, Dr. Richard Field, was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management in Beverly. According to NSPM, Field “was instrumental in starting the interventional pain program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute….[and] co-authored the most up-to-date book chapters on epidural anesthesia and radiofrequency lesioning for the treatment of pain.” Field had also served as an instructor in pain management and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.
  • Prosecutors detail killings of Boston doctors in bedside arraignment
    Prosecutors detail killings of Boston doctors in bedside arraignment
    Details of the gruesome double killing of a pair of doctors in South Boston were read aloud during the bedside arraignment of the suspect. Bampumim Teixeira, 30, was ordered held without bail after a hearing Monday morning in his hospital room at Tufts Medical Center. >> Read more trending news Prosecutors detailed the events of Friday evening leading up to the discovery of two renowned Boston anesthesiologists, found dead inside their penthouse condo. Lina Bolanos and Richard Field were found with their throats slashed and their hands bound. According to prosecutors, a friend of the couple called police and said he got a text message from Field, which was described as “a plea for help.” The text message said there was a gunman in the apartment, which prosecutors say was detailed in a recorded 911 call from the friend. Officers who showed up at the condo found a set of keys on the floor in front of the door. Police said they knocked and announced their presence. >> Related: Doctors killed in South Boston penthouse: What we know When no one answered, officers said they used the keys found on the floor to enter the apartment, which was dark. Officers conducting a sweep of the apartment found a man, who started to shoot at them. Police said they shot back and hit the man in the leg, abdomen and hand. Teixeira was arrested at the scene, treated for his wounds and then taken to Tufts Medical Center, according to police. >> Related: 2 people found dead in South Boston apartment with slashed throats The Boston police team went into the apartment and found Bolanos and Field bound, “having sustained obvious trauma.” They were both pronounced dead at the scene. A black backpack was found in a 'remarkably conspicuous location.' It was filled with jewelry belonging to Bolanos, according to police.
  • Suspect caught by St. Johns County deputies after jumping into business, injuring himself
    Suspect caught by St. Johns County deputies after jumping into business, injuring himself
    It was a team effort.   The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department, and the St. Augustine Police Department worked together to catch a 20-year-old suspect tied to several incidents in the area.   Those incidents include alleged retail theft of a convenience store on A1A South, as well as attempted burglaries of vehicles and nearby residences.   That suspect, Jonathan Whitely, was caught after he tried to jump through an AC vent at 312 Pawn, also on A1A South, early Monday morning, while trying to get away from deputies.   Whitely sustained what was described as ;disabling injuries; from the jump and had to be taken by air ambulance to UF Health in Jacksonville.   Whitely is facing charges of criminal mischief, resisting arrest without violence, trespassing in a structure, and violation of probation.
  • The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The jury has the case in the federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The case is now in the hands of the jury. After eight days of testimony- with forty witnesses for the prosecution and four for the defense- closing arguments Monday in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown have wrapped up, and the jury was formally tasked with the case at 1:13 PM. The four alternates who have sat through the testimony are not in the deliberation room, but they are being kept in the courthouse for now, per the Judge’s request. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: ﻿The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown The first words from the prosecution as they laid out their closing arguments, captured the core of why they say the jury should believe Brown knew full well that she was involved in a fraud scheme. “When Corrine Brown wanted something, she got it,” says Justice Department Public Integrity Section Deputy Chief Eric Olshan. The defense has continued to say that when Brown raised money for One Door For Education, she believed the group was a non-profit doing charitable work, though- and that Brown herself was a victim. “Not guilty on all counts, because she never intended to cheat or defraud anyone. She was defrauded,” says Defense Attorney James Smith III. Olshan delivered the closing argument for the government Monday, as one of three prosecutors who have been involved in questioning the witnesses through the trial. A focus he kept bringing the jury back to- and one he put prominently on a power point screen for the jury to consider- is why would Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons put One Door money in the defendant’s bank account without her knowledge? “It makes no sense, ladies and gentlemen, that Mr. Simmons would just hand over tens of thousands of dollars in his own money to his boss,” Olshan said. Evidence presented through the trial showed Simmons would withdraw money from One Door- a bogus charity- and then deposit the cash in to Brown’s account or give Brown cash directly. Brown claimed in her testimony that she wouldn’t always notice the deposits, because she didn’t pay close attention to her finances. As for the cash Simmons gave her, she told the court she believed it was rightfully and legally Simmons’ money, but hadn’t given any explanation for why he would give her that money until today. Smith says prosecutors never effectively showed whether Simmons had access to Brown’s personal checks, and whether he could have therefore been responsible for some of the expenses coming out of Brown’s account. To explain the deposits and cash, Smith laid out the possibility that Simmons was stealing directly from Brown. He says Simmons would then deposit One Door funds in Brown’s account in order to avoid her account from getting overdrawn and give Brown cash to avoid her checking her ATM directly- all in an effort to cover up his theft. “He was stealing from her, just like he was stealing from One Door,” Smith says. In his rebuttal, Olshan questioned why Simmons would go through that complicated process of stealing from One Door to cover up a theft from Brown, instead of just stealing from One Door. He also reinforced that for some of the most highly scrutinized expenses- including a trip Brown and her daughter Shantrel took to LA, during which there were some high price shopping bills allegedly funded through One Door money- Simmons wasn’t even in the same state. “Keep coming back to your common sense,” he says. Olshan further questioned why donors would have lied about how Brown solicited their contributions and why another staffer would have testified that Brown directed the transactions, if not because it happened. For Smith, the case is about character, and whether Simmons himself can be trusted. “If Ronnie Simmons is someone you can’t trust, then you can’t trust the government’s case,” he says. He pointed out that one of the counts Simmons pleaded guilty to involves getting his sister a ghost job with the House of Representatives, and then tapping in to her salary over several years. Smith said Simmons also took advantage of his girlfriend at the time, Carla Wiley, by using her organization to commit this fraud. Smith argued that if Simmons could defraud his sister and his girlfriend, why not his boss. “He’s able to hide it using the most valuable currency,” Smith said. “Trust.” Smith added that Simmons admitted to signing checks and documents on behalf of Brown and others, further showing that he shouldn’t, in fact, be trusted by the jury. Olshan says even many of those signatures could have been at Brown’s direction. He characterized Simmons instead as obedient to Brown- who had brought him up with her through her political climb. Simmons and Wiley have both pleaded guilty in connection to this case and have testified for the prosecution. The jury instructions included a warning to consider their testimony with caution, because of the stakes they have as a result of their plea bargaining. “What can be more frightening than the prospect of going to prison,” Smith questioned. In addition to comparing the overall character of Brown against Simmons, Smith highlighted specific times where the jury should question the testimony they heard. Prosecutors have been building a case to show Brown a habit of receiving outside money through cash donations, by highlighting some money she got from the Community Rehabilitation Center or some closely affiliated businesses, which were ultimately funded as checks written to cash, then deposited in her account. This happened a couple of year before One Door became an option. Simmons testified that he had no knowledge of these transactions and had not been a part of them. During his closing, Smith brought up one of these checks, which included the name of Simmons’ mother on the memo line. Simmons continued to say during cross that he was unaware of the transaction, but Smith says that’s one of the reasons the jury should not believe the testimony. There’s one area where Brown is admitting mistakes, but saying there was no intent to do wrong- that’s her taxes. She faces three counts of filing a false income tax return, as well as a charge relating to a greater scheme to underreport her income and overreport her charitable contributions. “It’s not a crime to be sloppy on your taxes, it’s only a crime if you knowingly and willfully put information on your tax returns that you know is false,” Smith said. He says Brown’s staff was responsible for the tax returns, and while she should have had more oversight, she simply did not take the time to review the work because she was busy with Congressional duties.  Olshan says Smith was doing everything he could to put the blame on other people- like Brown’s staffer and CPA- and not on Brown herself, but there were plenty of notes and testimony from the tax preparer which contradicted those claims. In fact, in one year where Brown claimed a $12,500 to One Door For Education, the note about the contribution was written by Simmons, but the tax preparer had her own notation which showed she verbally confirmed that with Brown herself. “This was no honest mistake, this was a habit,” Olshan said. He said that Brown did, in fact, deliver for constituents as her campaign slogan promised, but that’s not the end. “Make no mistake, this case is about the defendant delivering to herself, over and over again,” Olshan says. And Olshan says she did so at the expense of the children who could have truly benefitted from legitimate fundraising and charitable work. But Smith says what doesn’t make sense is how Brown could have allegedly instructed all of these transactions, but not benefitted finically as much as the others who have been named in the case. If you don’t include the One Door For Education contributions to events hosted by Brown or held in her honor, then both Simmons and Wiley got more in simple money. “Have you ever heard of a scheme where the mastermind got the smallest amount of the spoils?” Smith questioned. He says the FBI, IRS, and investigators became intent on who they wanted to take down in this case- Brown- and put on “blinders” to any evidence that could show otherwise. He says that evidence would have shown Brown was an aging Congresswoman who became too dependent on Simmons, and ultimately became just another one of his victims. “Not only is this man stealing from her, he’s sullying her reputation,” Smith says. There is no timeline on how long jury deliberations are expected to take. WOKV is at the courtroom and will update you as more information comes in.
  • JSO working to identify Beach Road Chicken burglary suspect
    JSO working to identify Beach Road Chicken burglary suspect
    Just over a week after a burglary at Beach Road Chicken, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is turning to the public for help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video.  JSO says the man got inside the Atlantic Boulevard restaurant by breaking a window in the dining area and climbing in.   During the crime, police tell us the man received multiple injuries that resulted in blood being found in several areas of the restaurant, though he did attempt to clean the blood up before leaving.   If you recognize the man in the photo, you're urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.