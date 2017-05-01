Video showing a Jimmy John’s worker's calm reaction to being robbed at gunpoint is going viral.

Kansas City police released disturbing surveillance video on their YouTube page of the encounter.

In the caption for the video, police said they were called to the Jimmy Johns in the in Kansas City, Missouri, around 9:15 p.m. April 26.

A man wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt can be seen on surveillance video approaching the counter, placing an order and then pointing a gun at the cashier, Tuker Murray.

The cashier calmly opens the register as the man can be seen pointing a gun first at other employees and then at the cashier's head.

“He whispers to me quietly to open up the drawer, and I don’t do anything,” Murray told KSHB. “Then he cusses at me and says, ‘Open up the (expletive) drawer.’

“My manager behind me was telling me to give him the money.”



The cashier methodically pulls out all of the bills, grabs the quarters and hands the robber the cash. He then hands the entire register drawer over before the robber turns and walks out.

The cashier then puts the drawer back inside the register.

Police said Friday the suspect had been identified and taken into custody. An investigation is underway.

Kelcie Willis of the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.