An off-duty New York cop with a sweet tooth was not happy when she was told the Godiva store she was in was closing. Officer Amanda Villafane was so upset that she went nuts, ranting, raving and even scrapping with officers who responded to the call, the New York Post reported.

An 18-year-old customer in the store captured her remarkable rage with his phone, and Salvadore allegedly punched him when he realized the camera was rolling.

“They were told the store was closing,” Stamford Police Sgt. Brian Butler told the newspaper. “They were not happy with that answer.”

Villafane visited the store alongside her mother and Christopher Salvadore, 32, around 6 p.m. on Sunday, police said. When told the store was closing, Villafane took off her jacket and started yelling, the video shows.

In the video, she can be heard threatening a store clerk, saying, “I will knock you the (expletive) out!”

Villafane even flashed her NYPD identification and fought with an officer.

“When they went to arrest her, she didn’t want to cooperate, so they had to take her to the ground and cuff her,” Butler said, telling the Post that the shop’s floor was covered with “blood and chocolate.”

Villafane faces charges for criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and interfering with police, and Salvador was charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

The NYPD said Villafane was suspended without pay “for the good of the department.”