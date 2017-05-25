Hundreds turned up to pay their respects to fallen military service members by volunteers to place flags on the graves. It's a yearly tradition ahead of Memorial Day but this year cemetery officials said it was the biggest turn out they've ever seen. There was a more than two-mile back up of cars trying to get to the Jacksonville National Cemetery on Thursday. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to auction dozens of cars, trailers After Action News Jax's story aired Tuesday about the need for volunteers, hundreds answered the call for help much like the way those who are buried at the cemetery answered the call to protect and serve. People from adults to children and those still in uniform showed up to help place flags. 'It's not about barbecuing and hanging out with family, it's really to honor those who have fallen,' Ashley Racy said. That's exactly what more than 600 people did Thursday. 'I think our troops are amazing and I think it's great that we have such respect for them in this community,' Lisa Kelly said. More than 11,000 flags adorned the graves. Cemetery officials checked each section to ensure every grave got a flag. 'Never in a million years would I expect that this many people would've shown up,' said Al Richburg, Jacksonville National Cemetery Director. Richburg said it took only 40 minutes to place flags on all the graves. Report: Man accused of exposing himself to child arrested after trying to 'clear his name' Air Force veteran Jessica Thompson and her daughter, Courtney, were among the volunteers 'I just really love to see Jacksonville come together and really support our soldiers,' Thompson said. For them, it's the least they could do. 'Because they want to help us,' Courtney Thompson said. If you didn't get a chance to volunteer Thursday, there's still time. Volunteers are wanted for Tuesday, May 30, at 2:30 p.m. to help pick up the flags.