National
Video shows flaming boat being towed down Florida highway
Close

Video shows flaming boat being towed down Florida highway

Video shows flaming boat being towed down Florida highway
Photo Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
Boats at a marina. (Photo: John Moore/Getty Images)

Video shows flaming boat being towed down Florida highway

By: Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: John Moore/Getty Images

Thanks to the detective work of several Internet users, it has been determined that a viral video of a pickup truck towing a boat in flames on a roadway was taken in Miami-Dade County.

The GIF, which shows a navy blue pickup truck towing a white boat that was engulfed in flames, went viral after it was posted in a Reddit forum earlier this week by a user who goes by the name “iBleedOrange,” according to the Miami New Times.

>> Read more trending news

The clip eventually found its way into a Miami-themed Reddit channel, and users noticed the surroundings in the video looked familiar. 

Redditors collaborated with the help of Google Maps to determine the exact location where the video was recorded: Newton Road in Southwest Miami-Dade County, across the street from Jorge Mas Canosa Middle School, according to the Miami New Times.

It is not known how old the GIF is, or who originally recorded the odd incident.

"Maybe if I drive faster I'll put the fire out"

The Latest News Headlines

  • Clay County Sheriff's Office Drug Take Back Event sets record
    Clay County Sheriff's Office Drug Take Back Event sets record
    It was a record event for the Clay County Sheriff's Office.   During this past weekend's Drug Take Back event in Fleming Island, Clay deputies collected 14 boxes worth of medications from the public, weighing a total of 334 pounds.   We're told residents turned in expired medications, vitamins, inhalers, and even pet medications.   The Sheriff's Office now plans to properly dispose of the medications.
  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify publicly Tuesday in a hearing before one of the congressional committees tasked with investigating alleged Russian meddling in November’s presidential election, the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence announced Monday. >> Read more trending news  
  • Court upholds order blocking parts of Trump's revised travel ban
    Court upholds order blocking parts of Trump's revised travel ban
    A federal appeals court on Monday declined to lift an injunction that blocks part of President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban. >> Read more trending news
  • What time will Jeff Sessions be testifying, what channel, live stream, what will he be asked?
    What time will Jeff Sessions be testifying, what channel, live stream, what will he be asked?
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear Tuesday at a public hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence to testify in the investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election. 'The Attorney General has requested that this hearing be public,' Justice Department spokesman Sarah Isgur Flores said. 'He believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him and looks forward to answering the committee's questions tomorrow.' Sessions’ hearing comes less than a week after fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the same committee.  Sessions had been scheduled to appear Tuesday before the Senate Appropriations Committee to review funding for the Justice Department, which he heads. Over the weekend, Sessions requested that he be allowed to appear before the Intelligence Committee instead. It wasn’t until mid-morning Monday that it was announced that the hearing would be public. 'In light of reports regarding Mr. Comey's recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum,' wrote Sessions. 'The Senate Intelligence Committee is the most appropriate forum for such matters, as it has been conducting an investigation and has access to relevant, classified information.' On Wednesday, Comey released his planned opening statement to the committee which included his request of Sessions that the attorney general 'prevent any future direct communication' between himself and Trump. The request came, according to Comey, after a Feb. 14 Oval Office meeting in which Comey alleges the president asked everyone, including Sessions to leave the room.  Once they had left, Comey said, Trump said he hoped that Comey could see his way to “letting go” of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties with the Russian government. Trump has denied that he said that. People familiar with Comey’s testimony in a second, closed hearing on Thursday, said the former director told the intelligence committee that Sessions may have had a third, undisclosed interaction with Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Sessions recused himself on March 2 from the Justice Department's probe into interference by the Russians in the election. Flynn was fired by Trump on February 13. Comey was fired by Trump on May 9. Here’s how you can watch the coverage of the hearing. What time: The hearing begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. What channel: CSPAN, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News will be broadcasting the hearing live. Check back here for updates about which networks will be carrying the testimony live. Will it be live streamed: CSPAN will live stream the testimony at C-Span.org.  Who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee:  RepublicansRichard Burr, North Carolina (Committee chairman)James Risch, IdahoMarco Rubio, FloridaSusan Collins, MaineRoy Blunt, MissouriJames Lankford, OklahomaTom Cotton, ArkansasJohn Cornyn, Texas DemocratsMark Warner, Virginia (ranking member)Dianne Feinstein, CaliforniaRon Wyden, OregonMartin Heinrich, New MexicoAngus King, MaineJoe Manchin, West VirginiaKamala Harris, California What to expect: Sessions will be asked about his ties to Kislyak. He met with Kislyak twice while he was a U.S. senator. According to sources, Comey said he met with Kislyak a third time. He will also likely be asked if he knows of any ties between anyone in Trump’s campaign who may have coordinated with the Russians, and if there is any suggestion of obstruction of justice by the president following the firing of national security adviser Michael Flynn.  Live updates: Check back here on Tuesday beginning at 1:45 p.m. ET for live updates on Session’s testimony.
  • Orlando strong: People turn to social media to remember Pulse 
    Orlando strong: People turn to social media to remember Pulse 
    Social media has lit up with tributes and remembrances to the 49 victims killed in the Pulse nightclub slaughter one year ago Monday. >> Read more trending news Here are some of the comments, memorials and more posted on Twitter and Facebook:  Read more here.
