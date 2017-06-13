Video shows woman riding on car hood on highway

Something must be in the water in Houston after the third odd, highway-related incident in the last month was caught on camera.

Just weeks after a woman walked through busy highway traffic and men set up a beer pong game in an intersection, a woman was spotted sitting on top of a car in motion on a Houston highway, according to KTRK.

The woman in the video, who remains unidentified, told KTRK that the incident wasn’t done for internet views or publicity.

The woman claims she got into an argument with the father of her child that led the man to attempt to steal her car. While trying to stop him from getting away, she jumped on the hood.

She also told KTRK that she was on the phone with police while she was on the car’s hood and that the driver eventually stopped at the bottom of an overpass, at which point police stepped in.