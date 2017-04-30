VIDEO: Toddler reenacts 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' intro

Two-year-old Princeton Wright might not have been around when “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was airing new episodes, but that didn’t stop the toddler from gleaning some inspiration from the show for his recent birthday party.

His mother, Hinesville, Georgia, photographer Neshaszda Wright of Neshaszda Z Photography, posted on her Facebook page a video on April 17 of her son dressed as Will Smith’s character from the 1990s sit-com.

“As I was approaching his big day I wanted to think of something fun and unique to do that matched his name and bingo!” Wright told The Huffington Post Thursday. “A light bulb went off and I said, ‘Let’s do ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air!’”

Decked out in a lime green, striped shirt and a yellow snapback, the toddler delivered his best Smith impersonation while a remake of the theme song played in the background.

“He loves taking pictures and videos so he was in his element,” Wright said. “In the first scene when he was spinning in the chair he was having a blast spinning around in the sun.”

Wright hopes Smith himself gets to see the video one day.

Since posting the video, it has over 1 million views. Watch it below.