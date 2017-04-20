Viral sensation Giraffe Mom meets April the giraffe 

A South Carolina woman who rose to internet fame last month with a giraffe mask and Facebook Live on Monday met the animals that inspired her viral video: April the giraffe and her newborn calf.

“It was so cool to be able to go to the zoo and meet April and her baby,” Myrtle Beach mother Erin Dietrich, best known as Giraffe Mom, said Tuesday in a Facebook Live video. “All the staff there was just so sweet and welcoming.”

Producers from “Inside Edition” flew Dietrich and her 1-month-old son, Porter, to New York on Monday to bring the well-known mothers together, Dietrich said.

“It’s just been surreal,” she said. “I still don’t know, like – how did this all happen? Because I was, like, 100 weeks pregnant dancing around in a $16 Amazon giraffe mask?”

Dietrich, a mother of three, went viral last month when she streamed a video of herself on Facebook, wearing a giraffe mask and pacing her bedroom. She was pregnant with Porter at the time and imitating April the giraffe, a viral sensation and expectant mother at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

Dietrich gave birth to Porter on March 8. April the giraffe gave birth to a boy calf Saturday.

“We’re buddies. We’re companions," Dietrich told “Inside Edition.” "She just doesn’t know it.”

Dietrich said she is still getting used to the notoriety that came with her viral post.

“It’s been crazy because people literally recognize me and ask me to take pictures with me, and I’m super awkward on the other side of the camera,” Dietrich said. “I should be taking the pictures.”

Facebook/Erin Dietrich via Storyful South Carolina mother Erin Dietrich, also known as Giraffe Mom, met fellow viral sensation April the Giraffe in April 2017.