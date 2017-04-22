Virginia police put on dancing shoes at ‘Cops and Curls’ event

Virginia police gave young girls a whirl on the floor last week during the second annual “Cops and Curls” dance in Norfolk, WKTR reported.

More than 50 members of the Norfolk Police Department hosted the event in a downtown ballroom for girls ages 6 to 12. Each girl received a corsage, a red carpet walk, and photographs to commemorate the event, WTKR reported.

The goal of the event is to uplift, motivate and encourage positive self-esteem among girls through engagement with police officers, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told WTRK.

“Cops and Curls is an additional interface occasion to connect and channel positive relations between our youth and our officers,” Boone said. “We nurture our outreach with the curls throughout the year with activities, so that they understand we care and also recognize us as mentors.”