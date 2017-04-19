Waitress tipped $500 to replace broken hearing aid

A woman working as a waitress in a Branford, Connecticut, restaurant received a sizable tip from a customer -- and not just for great service.

WTNH reported that Keri Marie Carlson was walking a customer to his table at GW Carson’s Burger Bar and had a hard time hearing him. Carlson wears two hearing aids and one of them was broken. She explained to the customer why she was not able to hear him very well.

Carlson said the man offered to give her $500 to repair the broken hearing aid.

“I didn’t say I needed the money or anything,” Carlson told WTNH. “He just came in the back and said, ‘I’m not going to take no for an answer and I can’t let you go home like this and want you to have this.’ I tried to give him the money back, but he was like, ‘No, you deserve this.’”

The generous customer wants to remain anonymous.

“I cried for a minute in his arms,” she said. “I cried in his wife’s arms.”

GW Carson owner Jim Kirtopoulos decided to act as well, deciding to donate part of the proceeds from the restaurant’s T-shirt sales to the American Society for Deaf Children. Kirtopoulos told WTNH the act of kindness could not have happened to a nicer person.

“I was in shock. I’m still in shock,” Carlson said. “It’s not something that happens every day.”