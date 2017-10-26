Walt Disney World announces addition to Toy Story Land

The 12-acre Toy Story Land expansion in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World is set to open in Summer of 2018, and today the Resort announced that Woody's Lunch Box would be a quick-service dining location in the new area.

Toy Story Land will 'shrink' guests to the size of a toy so they can step into the whimsical and beloved world of Pixar Animation Studios' blockbuster franchise set in Andy’s backyard, and in keeping with the Land's theming Woody's Lunch Box has been created by Andy using his lunch box and thermos.

If you look closely at the rendering released earlier today, you can see some of Andy’s favorite toys, items from his lunch, and maybe even a few green army man on a nearby lookout tower watching for Andy’s return.

“We can’t wait for our guests to experience Toy Story Land, and the new quick-service window located within the land will surely delight hungry toys and people alike,” said Carlos Castro, vice president of Disney Corporate Alliances.

While we don't have a complete menu for the location yet, we know that it will serve “tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats” and is the first in a multi-year strategic alliance with Mini Babybel, which has also been named the Official Snack Cheese of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Disneyland Resort in California, and Disney Cruise Line.

“At Bel Brands USA, we are all about sharing smiles and we are delighted to bring that to life through our alliance with Disney,” said Francis Perrin, chief marketing officer of Bel Brands USA, makers of Mini Babybel cheese. “We believe Mini Babybel makes snack time an adventure in deliciousness for the whole family every day and now we can share that fun and great taste with even more families as they enjoy adventures of their own at Disney Parks.”

Once opened in Summer 2018, Toy Story Land will also be home to two major attractions.

Slinky Dog Dash is a family coaster themed as if Andy built it in his backyard using his Mega Coaster Play Kit and some of his other favorite toys. The attraction’s ride vehicles, inspired by the character of Slinky in the film, will send riders dipping, dodging and dashing around turns and drops Andy has created to stretch Slinky’s coils to the max.

Alien Swirling Saucers, is designed as a toy play set that Andy got from Pizza Planet, inspired by the first “Toy Story” film. Aliens are flying around in their toy flying saucers and trying to capture your rocket toy vehicle using “The Claw.”

