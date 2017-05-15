The Washington Post is reporting that in a May 10 meeting, President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified” information to the Russian foreign minister and Russian Ambassador.
Analysis: Trump sharing highly classified information with Russia shows his extreme hubris https://t.co/USjksCKgNl— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 15, 2017
In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, Trump jeopardized a source of intelligence on the Islamic State, according to the paper.
Buzzfeed later reported that 2 officials have confirmed the report indicating that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.”
US official on Trump revealing classified info to Russians: “It’s far worse than what has already been reported”https://t.co/zj8psn7rL9— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 15, 2017
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself