KESHENA, Wis. - Authorities in Keshena, Wisconsin, are investigating the discovery of a packet of crystal meth mixed in with a child’s Halloween candy, according to news reports.
It happened on the Menominee Indian Reservation on Sunday night and tribal leaders are warning parents to be extra vigilant.
"It looked like a crystal-type substance, subsequently was tested and confirmed it was methamphetamine," Ben Warrington, the tribal emergency management coordinator told WLUK-TV.
Police said they do not know whether someone intentionally handed out the meth or whether it was a mistake, WLUK-TV reported.
The drugs were in a small, yellow bag about the size of a quarter.
Tribal leaders are asking parents to drop off their children’s Halloween candy at designated locations out of an abundance of caution.
