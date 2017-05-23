WATCH: Alec Baldwin’s 3-year-old daughter nails dad’s Trump impression

Actor Alec Baldwin’s career has seen a huge boost since he began portraying President Donald J. Trump last year on “Saturday Night Live,” and it appears that “SNL” fans are not the only ones who are watching.

Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, took to her Instagram page on Saturday, prior to “SNL’s” season finale, to post a short video of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Carmen, talking with her father about the upcoming show.

“Carmen, what day does Daddy play Donald Trump?” Hilaria Baldwin asks from behind the camera.

“Sa-doo-day,” Carmen responds.

“Then we go like this with our hands,” Alec Baldwin says in his Trump voice, hands waving in front of him. “And we say, ‘Saturday. Saturday. Saturday. OK everybody, it’s Saturday.’”

Carmen, her eyes and face scrunched up to match Baldwin’s, watches her father’s face and, waving her own little hands, repeats each thing he says in a gravelly voice. She giggles in his arms at the end as Baldwin dissolves into laughter.

It's Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl ...sound up 🙈 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

More than 220,000 people have viewed the video since it was posted Saturday. Most of those who commented on it were blown away by the cuteness.

“Oh my Lord, I’m laughing out loud,” one viewer said. “It’s 12 am….woke my baby…lol.”

“This gave me life,” another said.