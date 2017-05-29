Listen Live
National
WATCH: Bugler plays 'Taps' during 2016 Memorial Day sunset over Gettysburg
Close

WATCH: Bugler plays ‘Taps’ during 2016 Memorial Day sunset over Gettysburg

WATCH: Bugler plays ‘Taps’ during 2016 Memorial Day sunset over Gettysburg
Photo Credit: Andrew Watt/Getty Images
Gettysburg National Cemetery.

WATCH: Bugler plays ‘Taps’ during 2016 Memorial Day sunset over Gettysburg

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Andrew Watt/Getty Images

Historian Steven W. Sears calls the Battle of Gettysburg the “largest” and “costliest” campaign of the Civil War. Between the Union and Confederate forces, more than 57,000 men were lost, including 9,600 dead.

>> Read more trending news

To remember those who fell at that Pennsylvania battlefield in July 1863, and to honor all veterans who gave their lives for their country, Jari Villanueva of Taps for Veterans performed “Taps” on his bugle on Memorial Day in 2016 as the suns set over Little Round Top at Gettysburg.

It’s an old video, but the sentiments expressed never get old.

In honor of Memorial Day, 'Taps' performed at Little Round Top in Gettysburg by Jari Villanueva of Taps for Veterans.

Posted by Local 21 CBS News, WHP Harrisburg on Monday, May 29, 2017

The Latest News Headlines

  • 65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    A retired nanny has lost her life savings after falling victim to an alleged scammer and she doesn’t expect to see any of her money again. Dorothy Edge was approached by a woman who claimed her visa was set to expire and that she needed money to return to South Africa. She also told Edge that she wanted to donate $100,000 from a large inheritance, but couldn’t take the money to South Africa, asking Edge to donate the money for her, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news But the unidentified woman wanted to make sure that Edge had money of her own so she wouldn’t take the woman’s. The the alleged fake pastor stepped in with bible in hand, saying that he would also donate,flashing cash to “reassure” the woman that he wasn’t taking her money, WPIX reported. Edge then went to her home to get $28,000 -- which was her life-savings -- and returned to the pair. The pastor and the woman said they wanted to bless the cash so she handed it to them. They handed back a bag; she thought contained her money, but in reality held shredded newspapers. Police are looking to identify the pair. Edge told WPIX that she’s angry at herself because she handed the money to the alleged scammers.
  • No apparent structural damage following fire under I-10/I-95 interchange 
    No apparent structural damage following fire under I-10/I-95 interchange 
    Thick, black smoke danced over the interchange in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday as a fire underneath the interstate burned.  Officers found the fire under the I-10/I-95 interchange and JFRD responded to the scene Saturday afternoon.  According to police, there were several homeless people nearby who appeared to be living underneath the interstate.  A fire official on scene said the cause of the fire could not be determined, but it did appear to be accidental.  The area underneath the interstate has a thick layer of shredded tires on the ground, which was a good fuel for the weekend fire.  The Florida Department of Transportation was notified but police said the fire did not appear to be significant enough for structural damage.  “We have not been notified of any structural damage. Our FDOT leadership plans to discuss the event this week with law enforcement to determine any further actions”, said DOT spokesman Ron Tittle.  He says the property in question is owned by FDOT.  
  • 8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
    8 dead in shooting spree in rural Mississippi, suspect arrested after manhunt
    Mississippi authorities have a suspect in custody in the overnight shooting deaths of eight people, including a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy. >> Read more trending news Alleged shooter Willie Cory Godbolt, of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, about 70 miles outside Jackson, has been arrested and charged in the killing spree, investigators said. The Clarion-Ledger reported that Godbolt’s murder spree started late Saturday night when a sheriff’s deputy responded to a homeowner who wanted Godbolt removed from their property.  He was arrested Sunday morning after a manhunt involving several police agencies. Police said the killings occurred at three separate homes in Lincoln County. It’s unclear whether the attacks were premeditated, and although police say they have identified a motive, they are not releasing it. Authorities have also not yet released the names of the victims. The Clarion-Ledger interviewed Godbolt, who says he committed the murders because he loved his wife and children and Bogue Chitto. “I ain’t fit to live, not after what I done,” he said after his arrest. The newspaper recorded video of the suspect talking as he sat with hands cuffed behind his back on a roadside surrounded by law enforcement officers. Godbolt said he was talking with his wife and members of her family when somebody called authorities. “I was having a conversation with her stepdaddy and her mama and her, my wife, about me taking my children home,” the suspect says on the video. “Somebody called the officer, people that didn’t even live at the house. That’s what they do. They intervene.” >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here “They cost him his life,” the suspect said, apparently referring to the slain deputy. “I’m sorry.” The suspect also said he did not intend for police to capture him alive. “My intentions was to have God kill me. I ran out of bullets,” he said. “Suicide by cop was my intention.” Godbolt is jailed on at least eight murder charges as the investigation continues.  Shelby Lin Erdman contributed to this report. The Associated Press contributed to this report.  
  • Four names added to Veterans Memorial Wall in Jacksonville
    Four names added to Veterans Memorial Wall in Jacksonville
    Their sacrifice will be honored by hundreds.   The City of Jacksonville's annual Memorial Day observance is scheduled to begin at 9am today outside EverBank Field.  Four new names have been added to the almost 1,700 on the Veterans Memorial Wall that stands in honor of the service and sacrifice of those who died while on active duty.  They are:  Christopher Colafati, Zachary Debeau, Micki Nixon and Wade Wilkenson.  Family members of the fallen will be joined by local dignitaries at the event. The Veterans Memorial Wall contains the names of service members who lost their lives in duty since World War I.  It was dedicated in November of 1995.  It is the second largest memorial wall in the nation, only behind the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. 
  • Man killed, woman injured in Westside shooting
    Man killed, woman injured in Westside shooting
    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to put the pieces together after a shooting on Newbolt Court leaves one man dead and a woman injured.  Sunday evening, JSO found the man shot dead outside a home and the woman was shot down the road.  Police cannot determine the relationship between the two victims now.  No suspect information is available at this time and neither of the victims has been identified.
