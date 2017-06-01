Listen Live
National
WATCH: Highway severely damaged after tanker truck explodes
Close

WATCH: Highway severely damaged after tanker truck explodes

WATCH: Highway severely damaged after tanker truck explodes
Photo Credit: Steve Nehf/AP
An accident resulted in large fuel fire on northbound Interstate 25 between Orchard Road and Bellevue Ave. Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Both directions of I-25 were shut down while fire fighters battled the blaze. (Steve Nehf/The Denver Post via AP)

WATCH: Highway severely damaged after tanker truck explodes

By: WHIO.com
Photo Credit: Steve Nehf/AP

DENVER -  A busy stretch of Interstate 25 in Denver was severely damaged after a tanker truck caught fire and exploded Wednesday. The driver of the truck suffered injuries, but was pulled from the truck by passing motorists and workers.

>> Click here to watch

Firefighters responded to Interstate 25 in southern Denver around noon local time after the semi caught fire, CBS affiliate KCNC-TV reports

>> WATCH: Massive fire erupts on I-75 after deadly Ohio gas tanker crash

The station reports a preliminary investigation found a blown tire on the semi sparked the blaze, causing the tanker to explode, but an official cause was not released. 

>> RELATED: Viewers capture Dayton, Ohio, I-75 crash, fire, explosion

A witness told KCNC-TV he saw the semi lose control and hit a barrier just before the fire started.

“When he came to a stop I could see fuel, on the road northbound,” said Dave Fretz, a witness to the incident. “It was smoking and there was some flames happening in the back part of it. I knew this guy was in a truck and I didn’t see him come out of the truck.”

>> VIDEO: DOT camera captures Ohio I-75 crash, explosion

>> PHOTOS: Images from fiery wrong-way crash on I-75 in Ohio

Fretz told the station while he went to check on the driver’s side of the semi, two Colorado Department of Transportation workers had pulled the driver from the passenger’s side and were helping him away from the fire.

Fretz said the driver was suffering from head and arm injuries, but the official condition of the driver was unavailable. 

All 10 lanes of the highway, five in each direction, were shut down for several hours for crews to extinguish the blaze, forcing over 200,000 daily commuters to be diverted around the scene. By the Wednesday evening commute, three lanes were open on the southbound side of Interstate 25, but the northbound lanes remained closed into Thursday morning. 

>> Large fire leads to I-85 collapse in Atlanta

KCNC-TV reports the Colorado Department of Transportation will work overnight with hopes to reopen the remaining lanes by the Thursday morning commute. 

CDOT workers said damage to the highway on the southbound lanes went about three inches deep into the pavement, but crews had yet to evaluate the extent of damage to the northbound lanes. 

>> Read more trending news

Officials said they will need to remove the toxic mixture of chemicals, foam, and water still in the roadway before repairs could be made. 

