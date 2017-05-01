WATCH: Massive, deadly Texas tornado caught on camera

A massive tornado that ripped through Canton, Texas, over the weekend was caught on camera by storm chasers and residents who saw the giant twister bearing down on the town.

The video shows just one of four confirmed tornadoes that blasted parts of eastern Texas on Saturday, killing four people and injuring dozens more.

The storms left a trail of damage, destroying an estimated 5,000 homes, businesses and other buildings, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who asked for donations for the victims during a news conference on the destruction Sunday.

The best donation for tornado victims in East Texas is money, Abbott said Sunday afternoon.

The governor also asked for volunteers to help in the cleanup effort, which is expected to take weeks.

