Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
H 90°
L 70°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
Few Clouds
H 90° L 70°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 70°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 70°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 90° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
WATCH: Massive fire erupts on I-75 after deadly Ohio gas tanker crash
Close

WATCH: Massive fire erupts on I-75 after deadly Ohio gas tanker crash

WATCH: Explosion, followed head-on crash on I-75

WATCH: Massive fire erupts on I-75 after deadly Ohio gas tanker crash

By: Tom Gnau, Katie Wedell and breaking news staff, Dayton Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio -  A car traveling the wrong way on southbound Interstate 75 crashed into a gasoline tanker truck in Dayton, Ohio, creating a massive, smoky fire that shut down the interstate in both directions Sunday evening.

>> On DaytonDailyNews.com: PHOTOS: Car, truck collide, leading to closure of part of I-75

The blaze and freeway closure sent motorists searching for detours and triggered environmental concerns on reports of thick smoke entering part of the city’s sewer system.

>> On DaytonDailyNews.com: These detours will help you navigate around SB I-75 closure in Dayton

Almost immediately after the crash, the conflagration sent thick, black smoke high into the air, attracting immediate attention.

Close

WATCH: Massive fire erupts on I-75 after deadly Ohio gas tanker crash

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old Beavercreek man, was confirmed killed in the crash, Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said.

>> Read more trending news

Police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office did not release the man’s name, nor the name of the truck driver who suffered minor injuries.

Northbound I-75 reopened Sunday night, but police said a portion of I-75 south could be closed for multiple days due to the damage to the highway. 

Close

I-75 explosion

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Girl recovers after shot in head during sleepover in Westside Jacksonville
    Girl recovers after shot in head during sleepover in Westside Jacksonville
    A 12-year-old girl is recovering from being shot in the head during a sleepover in Westside Jacksonville that happened Saturday night. Family in the Lackawanna home said an 11-year-old-boy accidently shot the girl. A mother who didn't want to be identified said she was in the Willow Branch Avenue home when the 12-year-old was shot. She said her daughter's birthday sleepover went dangerously wrong early Sunday morning. 'I was asleep. (The shooting) happened at like 2:30 in the morning and I just woke up to a loud boom,' she told Action News Jax. 'I ran straight out here, then back into the house and saw the young lady.' Photos: Actual rejected Florida vanity license plates (Warning: PG-13) Police said the girl was shot in the head. Family say the 11-year-old boy fired the gun. 'This is a young man who got a lot going on in his life and then it just takes one thing to make him feel bad about himself,' a family member said. Family members said the boy found the gun in an abandoned house just a few feet away from their property. The Department of Children and Families personnel were at the home Sunday afternoon. Officers say the shooting victim was taken to UF Health for treatment. The mother who was in the house at the time of the incident said she's sorry and is praying for the girl's quick recovery.
  • Beer-drinking gunman killed in deadly San Diego mass shooting, police say
    Beer-drinking gunman killed in deadly San Diego mass shooting, police say
    Police have shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at an apartment complex pool in San Diego, shooting seven people, police said. One of the victims, a woman, has died, The Associated Press reported early Monday. >> Watch the police news conference here According to KMFB-TV, San Diego police responded to the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex Sunday evening after receiving multiple reports of an active shooter.  A witness told KSWB that the gunman looked 'pretty relaxed' and had 'a beer in one hand and a gun in the other.'  >> Read more trending news Police said that when officers arrived, the suspect aimed his gun at them, KMFB reported. Police then opened fire, killing him, authorities said. The suspect was later identified as 49-year-old Peter Selis, police said, according to the AP. The victims included four African-American women, two African-American men and a Hispanic man, the AP reported. Read more here.
  • WATCH: Massive fire erupts on I-75 after deadly Ohio gas tanker crash
    WATCH: Massive fire erupts on I-75 after deadly Ohio gas tanker crash
    A car traveling the wrong way on southbound Interstate 75 crashed into a gasoline tanker truck in Dayton, Ohio, creating a massive, smoky fire that shut down the interstate in both directions Sunday evening. >> On DaytonDailyNews.com: PHOTOS: Car, truck collide, leading to closure of part of I-75 The blaze and freeway closure sent motorists searching for detours and triggered environmental concerns on reports of thick smoke entering part of the city’s sewer system. >> On DaytonDailyNews.com: These detours will help you navigate around SB I-75 closure in Dayton Almost immediately after the crash, the conflagration sent thick, black smoke high into the air, attracting immediate attention. The driver of the car, a 30-year-old Beavercreek man, was confirmed killed in the crash, Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera said. >> Read more trending news Police and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office did not release the man’s name, nor the name of the truck driver who suffered minor injuries. Northbound I-75 reopened Sunday night, but police said a portion of I-75 south could be closed for multiple days due to the damage to the highway. 
  • Kelly Ripa teases need co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’
    Kelly Ripa teases need co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’
    Kelly Ripa is reportedly going to announce a new, permanent co-host for “Live! With Kelly,” according to Variety. Ripa hinted to the big announcement on April 30 when she teased fans with a video of herself holding a mug that read, “Live with Kelly and ?.” >> Read more trending news After taking a big, long sip from the mug, Ripa said, “Tune in tomorrow. Trust me.” She captioned the video, “We’re going to need a bigger mug.” Ripa has spent the past year cycling through several guest co-hosts, including fan favorites Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Fred Savage, Jerry O’Connell and “Live with Kelly and YOU” winner Richard Curtis since her former co-host Michael Strahan left for a full-time gig on “Good Morning America.” Strahan’s final day was May 13, 2016, after his controversial departure announcement was rumored to make waves with the longtime ABC veteran. After he announced he was leaving, Ripa added a few extra days onto a preplanned vacation to “process” the news and when she returned, she addressed the viewers at home and said the news “started a much greater conversation about communication and consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace.” Tune in to hear who is taking a full-time seat next to Ripa when “Live! With Kelly” airs on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.
  • Groundhog Day week in Congress, as GOP grapples with health care, and possible shutdown
    Republicans in Congress return to Washington this week with a familiar to-do list, as the White House pushes for a vote in the House on a GOP health care overhaul bill, and lawmakers struggle to reach a deal on a spending plan that would avert a government shutdown on Friday night. Last week, the story was the same – as Congress approved a one-week stopgap budget to keep the government running – but House Republicans were unable to find enough support for a House vote on a GOP measure that’s designed to make major changes in the Obama health law. When last we saw House members on Friday morning, it didn’t look that promising on health care, as Republicans divisions persist, despite calls to action by President Donald Trump. “I believe we are down to just a handful of votes,” said Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), a key ally in the House of President Donald Trump. Collins, who is supporting the GOP health care plan, freely admits that a number of his less conservative Republican allies in Congress are not thrilled about the GOP plan. “New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania Republicans are not Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida Republicans,” said Collins, who is trying to argue to fellow Republicans that the GOP plan is “not as onerous or draconian as they may think.” As of now, the GOP health care bill is not on this week’s legislative schedule in the House. “I don’t know when it’s going to happen,” said Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the head of the more conservative House Freedom Caucus. “I’m still talking to members.” While the President went on Twitter Sunday morning to again push for action on the Obama health law, supporters of Obamacare were again issuing a call to lobby Congress, in hopes to staving off this latest GOP push. “This is a make-or-break week for Zombie Trumpcare,” said Topher Spiro, a top official with the liberal think tank, Center for American Progress. This is a make-or-break week for Zombie Trumpcare. It's time to DRIVE A STAKE THROUGH THE HEART.https://t.co/vsvGp0YzpS pic.twitter.com/3XJKtzrGGc — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) April 30, 2017 The goal here is pretty simple for House Republicans – just get the GOP health care bill approved, however possible – and send it to the Senate. While that health care debate rages, lawmakers are also waiting to see the final product of months of negotiations on a budget plan that would fund Uncle Sam through the end of September. Once again this week, if the Congress can’t reach a deal, there’s the threat of a government shutdown on Friday night. Of course the government might shutdown again. Who knew eh? Things could get interesting Friday night. — Seige (@CjGinc) April 30, 2017 This time there is even more incentive to get that work done, as the House is scheduled to leave Washington on Thursday, for a ten day break. Health care. Government shutdown. Stay tuned.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.