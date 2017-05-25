Listen Live
WATCH: Miley Cyrus honors Manchester attack victims with performance on 'The Voice'
Close

WATCH: Miley Cyrus honors Manchester attack victims with performance on 'The Voice'

Getting to Know Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Miley Cyrus honors Manchester attack victims with performance on 'The Voice'

By: Melinda Lorge, Rare.us

Miley Cyrus isn’t coaching “The Voice” until next season, but that hasn’t stopped her from making an early appearance on the show.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old hit-maker sang her latest single, “Malibu,” as part of the second half of the Season 12 finale.

Miley dedicated her performance to her “good friend” Ariana Grande and the victims of the Monday attack in Manchester, England, which took place outside of one of Grande's concerts.

>> Watch the performance here

“Our hearts are with you,” Cyrus said before launching into her breezy ballad surrounded by a scenic stage setting of wildflowers and waterfalls.

“Malibu” was released earlier this month and is the first taste of Cyrus' new musical direction. She previously made clear to the public that she is returning to her roots with her forthcoming record. “Malibu,” which she co-penned in honor of her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, is set to appear on her as-yet untitled album, due out later this year.

>> Read more trending news

In addition to Cyrus' performance of “Malibu,” the star-studded episode included performances from artists such as Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Rascal Flatts and many more.

Cyrus coached on Season 11 of “The Voice.” She will return to coach on Season 13, alongside co-stars Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson.

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1219B -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Close

Miley Cyrus

Photo Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1219B -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
