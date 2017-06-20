Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 83
L 76

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Cloudy
H 83° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 83° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Morning
    Cloudy. H 83° L 76°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 87° L 77°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
Close

Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out

Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
A close up of a snake is seen here. A couple of drivers in Texas got a bird’s eye view of a snake, too, when it crawled out from under the hood as they were driving. 

Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

A surprise for a Texas man and his passenger as they were driving along in a pickup truck in Lubbock County on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

A big bull snake suddenly slithered out from under the truck’s hood, right up to the windshield before moving across the hood to the side. The snake apparently had a change of heart as it realized it was in a precarious position, so it turned around and disappeared under the hood again.

Driver Swade Moyers and his passenger, Zakary Wyatt, recorded the entire encounter and posted it on Facebook.

<< Related: Woman grabs rattlesnake thinking it’s her dog’s toy

A warning about the video, though, it does contain a curse word at the beginning.

The men were clearly upset at the idea of a serpent so close, only separated from them by a piece of glass. You can hear their horrified reaction in the video.

>> Related: Puppies have swollen faces, but expected to recover from copperhead snake bite

Moyers, who said he is afraid of snakes, posted on Facebook that the snake finally fell out of the truck on its own.

“It did finally get off OK. And I didn't have to get out of the truck,” he said

>> Related: 144-pound, 15-foot python captured by Florida snake hunters

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Gulf disturbance upgraded to tropical storm “Cindy”
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Gulf disturbance upgraded to tropical storm “Cindy”
  • JSO working to identify armed robbery suspect last seen on Philips Highway
    JSO working to identify armed robbery suspect last seen on Philips Highway
    More than a week after a reported robbery at the Circle K Store in the 12400 block of Philips Highway, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help.   JSO says an armed suspect entered the store at about 1:00 am on June 12, approached the counter, and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes. As the clerk reached to get the cigarettes, the suspect mumbled 'give me all the cash' and pulled out a gun.   The clerk complied and the suspect left the store. We're told he was last seen crossing Philips Highway.   Police describe the suspect as 6'2” tall and 220 lbs., unshaven, and wearing a black shirt and baggy jeans.   If you know who he is, or where he is, you're urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
  • Nazi treasures found in hidden Argentinian room
    Nazi treasures found in hidden Argentinian room
    A treasure trove of Nazi artifacts has been discovered near the capital of Argentina. It’s being called the biggest collection found in the country’s history, The Associated Press is reporting. Approximately 75 items were found in the home of an unnamed collector in Beccar, a Buenos Aires suburb. Police believe the items were originally owned by high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II, the AP reported. >> Read more trending news  Some of the items came with original photographs from the time period. Some show Adolf Hitler with the items. The collection included toys that experts said may have been used to indoctrinate children, a statue of the Nazi eagle above a swastika and a Nazi hourglass. The investigation that led to the discovery after officials found artwork they said was of illegal origin in a local gallery, the AP reported. Interpol started following the collector and raided his home in early June. Police said they saw a large bookshelf that caught their attention. When they moved it, they found a hidden passageway. The collector is free but is still under investigation, the AP reported. Argentina was a place of escape when high-ranking Nazis left Europe trying to escape war crimes allegations. Some of the most well known made their way to the South American country, like Josef Mengele, who lived there for a decade.  Mengele is called the “Angel of Death” and was a Nazi doctor who performed experiments at Auschwitz. He died in Brazil in 1979 of a stroke while swimming, according to History. Adolf Eichmann was also living in Buenos Aires before he was captured by Israeli Mossad agents, the AP reported. Eichmann was executed by hanging in 1962.  Officials did not say who the discovered items originally belonged to, but they noted that they found medical devices within the artifacts, the AP reported. 
  • Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
    Nearly $3 million in meth found inside home where children live, deputies say
    One of the largest meth labs ever busted in the state of Georgia is no longer in business. >> Read more trending news Deputies in Coweta County and federal agents say they uncovered hundreds of pounds of the drug, worth millions of dollars, at a home in Palmetto, Georgia.  DEA agents raided the house last week. They say a man, woman and three young children were living in the home. Inside, agents say they found 310 pounds of methamphetamine. On the street, that’s worth between two and half and three million dollars.
  • Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
    Watch: Snake slithers out from pickup’s hood onto windshield as driver and passenger freak out
    A surprise for a Texas man and his passenger as they were driving along in a pickup truck in Lubbock County on Monday. >> Read more trending news A big bull snake suddenly slithered out from under the truck’s hood, right up to the windshield before moving across the hood to the side. The snake apparently had a change of heart as it realized it was in a precarious position, so it turned around and disappeared under the hood again. Driver Swade Moyers and his passenger, Zakary Wyatt, recorded the entire encounter and posted it on Facebook. << Related: Woman grabs rattlesnake thinking it’s her dog’s toy A warning about the video, though, it does contain a curse word at the beginning. The men were clearly upset at the idea of a serpent so close, only separated from them by a piece of glass. You can hear their horrified reaction in the video. >> Related: Puppies have swollen faces, but expected to recover from copperhead snake bite Moyers, who said he is afraid of snakes, posted on Facebook that the snake finally fell out of the truck on its own. “It did finally get off OK. And I didn't have to get out of the truck,” he said >> Related: 144-pound, 15-foot python captured by Florida snake hunters
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.