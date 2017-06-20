A surprise for a Texas man and his passenger as they were driving along in a pickup truck in Lubbock County on Monday.

A big bull snake suddenly slithered out from under the truck’s hood, right up to the windshield before moving across the hood to the side. The snake apparently had a change of heart as it realized it was in a precarious position, so it turned around and disappeared under the hood again.

Driver Swade Moyers and his passenger, Zakary Wyatt, recorded the entire encounter and posted it on Facebook.

A warning about the video, though, it does contain a curse word at the beginning.

The men were clearly upset at the idea of a serpent so close, only separated from them by a piece of glass. You can hear their horrified reaction in the video.

Moyers, who said he is afraid of snakes, posted on Facebook that the snake finally fell out of the truck on its own.

“It did finally get off OK. And I didn't have to get out of the truck,” he said

