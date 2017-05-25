What is Red Nose Day? Where you can watch ‘Love Actually 2’

If you find yourself spotting people out and about today sporting big red balls on their noses, don’t adjust your set.

Thursday is "Red Nose Day," an international effort aimed at raising funds to help children living in poverty.

Organizers of the campaign are asking people to raise funds in their communities by doing something funny for money, by downloading the Red Nose Day app or adding noses to photos on social media to raise awareness of the millions of young people living in poverty.

According to the Red Nose Day website, the campaign is "dedicated to raising money for children and young people living in poverty by simply having fun and making people laugh." The idea for raising awareness about the issue came from Jane Tewson and Richard Curtis (writer and director of TV and films including "Four Weddings and a Funeral", "Notting Hill" and "Love Actually").

This year to honor Red Nose Day, a short film has been released that updates the lives of the characters in “Love Actually.”

You can watch "Love Actually 2” during NBC's Red Nose Day fundraiser, from 10 to 11 p.m. ET.

For more information see the Red Nose Day website.