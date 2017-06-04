What time is the NBA Finals game? What channel? Is it livestreamed?

The Golden State Warriors took Game 1 of the NBA Finals playoffs game Thursday, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 113 to 91 behind the play of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.
Game 2 is set for Sunday night in Oakland where Cleveland fans hope star LeBron James will lead the Cavaliers to tie the best-of-seven series.
Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s game.
What time is the game?
The game begins at 8 p.m. ET
Where is it being played?
The Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.
What channel is it on?
ABC is airing the series
Where can I watch the livestream?
When are the rest of the games? (all times are Eastern)
Wednesday, June 7: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
Friday, June 9: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
(If needed) - Monday, June 12: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
(If needed) Thursday, June 15: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.
(If needed) Sunday, June 18: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
