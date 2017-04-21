Listen Live
National
What will April the Giraffe's calf be named? Here are the top 10 contenders
Close

What will April the Giraffe's calf be named? Here are the top 10 contenders

How To Help Name April’s Calf

What will April the Giraffe's calf be named? Here are the top 10 contenders

By: Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -  After months of anticipation, April the Giraffe of New York’s Animal Adventure Park gave birth to her fourth calf on April 15. 

>> Related: World rejoices as April the giraffe finally gives birth

The male calf has yet to be named. 

Animal Adventure Park put out a call to fans to submit names to be considered for the newborn. 

Participants of the contest paid $1 each to submit a minimum of five votes at NameAprilsCalf.com.

The park revealed the top 10 names Wednesday on social media. 

In the post, Animal Adventure Park said the calf has quite the personality. 

In no particular order, the top 10 names are as follows:

  • Unity
  • Patches
  • Patch
  • Peter
  • Harpur
  • Geoffrey
  • Apollo
  • Ollie
  • Noah
  • Allysa’s Choice

>> Related: April the Giraffe fans, here’s how you can help name her calf

The park will hold another vote to determine the winning name. The winning name is expected to be announced about five days after the last round of voting begins, according to the park.

Animal Adventure Park said proceeds from the voting will benefit the park, the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and Ava’s Little Heroes, an event that supports local families whose children experience unexpected medical expenses.

Animal Adventure Park is a for-profit organization.

>> Related: How long are giraffes pregnant?

AP
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)
Close

Giraffe

Photo Credit: AP
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

