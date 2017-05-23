Listen Live
When she first 'liked' his Instagram photo, he had no idea she would soon become his wife
When she first 'liked' his Instagram photo, he had no idea she would soon become his wife

When she first 'liked' his Instagram photo, he had no idea she would soon become his wife
When she first 'liked' his Instagram photo, he had no idea she would soon become his wife

ATLANTA -  Scott and Laura Ulrich’s love story is beautiful, but a little unusual. Their journey started with a simple “like” on Instagram, and now the happy couple is married and enjoying life together in Atlanta.

This coffee-brewing, city-living, cat-loving couple proves that anything can happen if you meet the right person, and you’re willing to be a little bold. According to Laura:

Scott and I went to the same college, Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. I knew who he was, but he didn’t even know I existed. I remember when I saw him for the first time, he had the most beautiful eyes that I had ever seen. We spoke for maybe two minutes, then he walked away.

In that moment, Scott had no idea that he was speaking to his future wife for the first time, but Laura knew he was special from that very first moment:

I joked with my friends that I was going to marry Scotty Ulrich… well, I was sort of joking.

A year went by, and their brief conversation turned into nothing more than that. They both transferred to Georgia State University around the same time, and that’s when things started to get interesting. Laura explained that timing and location was all they needed to get the ball rolling.

It has been a little over a year since I had thought about Scott, but then randomly one day while I was in the car with a friend, Scott’s name popped into my head and I just had to see what he was up to. I quickly realized that he was also living in Atlanta. I followed him on Instagram, and shortly after we started liking each others pictures. Then I did something bold and a little out of character for me; I sent him a message telling him that we should be friends.

Scott may not have known who Laura was before, but she definitely caught his attention with that message.

I knew I wanted to take this pretty girl on a date, but I had just gotten into a car wreck and my car was totaled. I ended up buying her a train ticket, and asked her if she wanted to grab coffee with me. We were pretty much inseparable after she entered the station. It was a date that we never wanted to end.

Laura looks back on the day that she decided to check up on Scott via Instagram, and stresses to others that sometimes you have to step outside of your comfort zone to get some of the most special things in life.

Piece of advice: don’t ask your friends to set you up with someone. There’s is no one better to set you up with someone then [sic] yourself. If you never try, you never know. And you are probably much more incredible then you think you are. So I think people should go for it. You have nothing to lose. Be bold.

