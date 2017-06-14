Five people, including the House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, were injured early Wednesday in a shooting during a practice by Republican Congress members for a charity baseball game.
Below is a list of the Republican members of the Congressional baseball team. The members whose names are bolded were at the practice. Their injuries, if known, are listed.
WATCH: Video shows House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise taken away on stretcher and into helicopter following shooting at Virginia park. pic.twitter.com/naKRc3eoXK— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 14, 2017
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Joe Barton, Texas
Jack Bergman, Michigan
Mike Bishop, Michigan
Kevin Brady, Texas
Mo Brooks, Alabama
Mike Conaway, Texas
Ryan Costello, Pennsylvania
Rodney Davis, Illinois
Ron Desantis, Florida – says he had just left the practice and may have talked to the shooter prior to the incident
Jeff Duncan, South Carolina
Jeff Flake, Arizona
Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee
Matt Gaetz, Florida
Bill Johnson, Ohio
Trent Kelly, Mississippi
Darren LaHood, Illinois
Doug LaMalfa, California
Barry Loudermilk, Georgia
Roger Marshall, Kansas
Pat Meehan, Pennsylvania
John Moolenaar, Michigan
Steve Palazzo, Mississippi
Gary Palmer, Alabama
Rand Paul, Kentucky
Erik Paulsen, Minnesota
Steve Pearce, New Mexico
Thomas Rooney, Florida
Dennis Ross, Florida
Steve Scalise, Louisiana – was shot in the hip
John Shimkus, Illinois
Mark Walker, North Carolina
Brad Wenstrup, Ohio
Roger Williams, Texas – was shot
Kevin Yoder, Kansas
Active shooter situation during this mornings trip to the Y. Terrifying. Am ok. Sheltered in place & under lockdown. pic.twitter.com/iJs6fZpjiK— Joseph Miscavige (@JoeMiscavige) June 14, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself