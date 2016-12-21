Which stores are open on Christmas Day?

For most of us, Christmas is a day to stay home with family or to visit friends, but if the call to spend is just too great, or you need a very last-minute gift, there are a few stores that will be open on Sunday.
Here’s a list of the stores and their hours for Christmas Day: (be sure to call ahead to the location nearest you to confirm store hours)
- Albertsons: Most Albertson's locations will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Christmas Day
- Casey's: Casey’s stores open at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day; that includes the ones normally open 24/7
- Circle K: Most stores are open on Christmas Day
- Corner Store: Most stores are open on Christmas Day
- Cumberland Farms: Most locations will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight on Christmas Day
- CVS Pharmacy: Open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Christmas Day (the CVS stores located inside Target stores are not open on Christmas Day)
- Family Dollar: Most Family Dollar stores are open on Christmas Day
- Rite Aid: Rite Aid locations open 24/7 will be open on Christmas Day
- 7-Eleven: Most stores are open on Christmas Day
- Speedway: Most stores are open on Christmas Day
- Walgreens: Walgreens store hours are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Christmas Day unless it is a 24/7 Walgreens; those stores will be open all day
- Whole Foods: A few stores are open on Christmas; call ahead to see if the one near you is open
